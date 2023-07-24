Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group selected as one of first participants in federal government’s Global Hypergrowth Project

English French

BLAINVILLE, Quebec, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group is proud to announce it has been named to join the inaugural cohort of the Government of Canada’s Global Hypergrowth Project (GHP).



The announcement of the winners of the rigorous competition was made today in Toronto by Hon. Mary Ng, federal Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.

The GHP is a new, innovative initiative that aims to ensure that the right government supports are in place to help high-potential Canadian firms grow to become future anchor firms for Canada. Through a rigorous selection process, firms were assessed based on their demonstrated potential to execute on growth ambitions and on their potential to contribute to building greater communities, greater jobs and growth in Canada.

“Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group is very pleased that its success and growth have been recognized by being named to the GHP, as well as the great potential we have for further expansion, in Canada and in other countries as we expand our international footprint,” said Éric Gervais, President of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group. “We are very proud of the success we have already achieved but look forward to partnering with the GHP to propel our growth to make our innovative, Canadian-manufactured pharmaceuticals available to more patients around the world.”

The GHP is an innovative program that will leverage the full support of many government organizations to assist the few selected companies in growing and succeeding, particularly with exports.

“Canada wins when cutting-edge companies keep operations, profits and jobs here at home. And when they scale up around the world, they signal that Canada is open for business,” said Minister Ng. “With the Global Hypergrowth Project, we're doubling down on Canada's most promising firms, to help them scale up, from here.”

As one of the eight companies named to the GHP, Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group will be assigned a dedicated GHP account executive to provide support where it is needed in key areas such as funding growth, international expansion, talent acquisition, navigation of federal regulations, access to procurement projects, mentorship and expertise. As well, the GHP will co-develop and execute a service plan to help companies work with all levels of government, agencies and Crown corporations to assist company growth in any way, as well as to develop a communications strategy to celebrate the companies’ successes.

In turn, the federal government wants GHP firms to act as growth ambassadors for Canada and to help create innovative solutions for the benefit of all Canadian businesses.

“The GHP is an excellent opportunity for Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group to supercharge its growth, particularly in export markets, therefore creating more Canadian jobs," said Mélanie Therrien, Vice-President, Finance, of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group. “We can use the intellectual property that we developed and own to benefit more patients around the world while also creating economic success in Canada.”

About Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of five pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Médunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare diseases; and Analog Pharma, an American generic drugs company, specializing in authorized generics and orphan drugs. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

The Group, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology as well as for rare diseases. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations. For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en .

