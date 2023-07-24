The Global RNAi Drug Delivery Market is forecasted to grow by USD 109.73 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.83% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RNAi Drug Delivery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478539/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the RNAi drug delivery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high target affinity and specificity of RNAi therapeutics, increasing research activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and increasing prevalence of neurological disorders.



The RNAi drug delivery market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Nanoparticle drug delivery

• Pulmonary drug delivery

• Nucleic acid drug delivery

• Aptamer drug delivery



By Application

• Infectious diseases

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing r and d for RNAi therapy by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the RNAi drug delivery market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on RNAi drugs for multiple therapy areas and significant scientific progress in RNAi approach will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the RNAi drug delivery market covers the following areas:

• RNAi drug delivery market sizing

• RNAi drug delivery market forecast

• RNAi drug delivery market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RNAi drug delivery market vendors that include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arbutus Biopharma Corp., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Benitec Biopharma Inc., BioNTech SE, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CureVac AG, e therapeutics plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Silence Therapeutics plc, Silenseed Inc., siRNAgen Therapeutics Corp., Sirnaomics Inc., Sylentis S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TransCode Therapeutics Inc.. Also, the RNAi drug delivery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

