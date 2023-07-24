The Global Adtech Market is forecasted to grow by USD 767.83 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adtech Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478533/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing internet and smartphone penetration, improved user experience, and emerging trend of social media.



The adtech market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Demand-side platforms

• Supply-side platforms

• Ad networks

• Data management platforms

• Others



By Platform

• Mobile ad

• Desktop ad

• Digital tv



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of AI and machine learning (ML) as one of the prime reasons driving the adtech market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of personalization in-app ads and decline in offline ad spending will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the adtech market covers the following areas:

• Adtech market sizing

• Adtech market forecast

• Adtech market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adtech market vendors that include 33Across Inc., AcuityAds Holdings Inc., Adobe Inc., AdTheorent Holding Co. Inc., Adverty AB, Alphabet Inc., Comcast Corp., Criteo SA, Digital Turbine Inc., GUMGUM Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Innovid Corp., Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., Magnite Inc., MOLOCO Inc., Ogury Ltd., Permutive Inc., StackAdapt Inc., VideoAmp, and DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.. Also, the adtech market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

