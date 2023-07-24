The Movies and Entertainment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 660.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Movies and Entertainment Market in Middle East 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478532/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the movies and entertainment market in Middle East provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising popularity of online video streaming services, rising internet and smartphone penetration, and success of tv shows and movies.



The movies and entertainment market in Middle East is segmented as below:

By Product

• Music and videos

• Movies



By Type

• Digital media

• Print media

• Streaming media



This study identifies the branding and promotion as one of the prime reasons driving the movies and entertainment market growth in Middle East during the next few years. Also, launch of movies, music events and re-release and sequels of classic tv shows and movies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the movies and entertainment market covers in Middle East the following areas:

• Movies and entertainment market sizing

• Movies and entertainment market forecast in middle east

• Movies and entertainment market industry analysis in middle east



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading movies and entertainment market vendors in Middle East that include Abu Dhabi Media, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Arab Media Group LLC, beIN MEDIA GROUP, Epic Films FZ LLC, EyeMedia, FILMWORKS GROUP, Joy Films, Mazzika Group, MBC LLC, Netflix Inc., Orbit Showtime Network, Qudurat Media Co., Saluki Media FZ LLC, SilverGrey Pictures, Sony Group Corp., Syrup Global LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Thomson Reuters Corp.. Also, the movies and entertainment market in Middle East analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478532/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________