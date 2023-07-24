The Global Intelligent Document Processing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3342.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.69% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Document Processing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478531/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the intelligent document processing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of big data analytics, reduction of document management costs, and introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions.



The intelligent document processing market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solution

• Services



By End-user

• BFSI

• IT and telecom

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of IDP software with ML as one of the prime reasons driving the intelligent document processing market growth during the next few years. Also, use of intelligent character recognition in IDP software and increasing use of IDP software solutions in healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the intelligent document processing market covers the following areas:

• Intelligent document processing market sizing

• Intelligent document processing market forecast

• Intelligent document processing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intelligent document processing market vendors that include ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Automation Anywhere Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Celaton Ltd., DATAMARK Inc., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kofax Inc., Lexmark International Inc., M Files, Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., SAP SE, SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., UiPath Inc., and WorkFusion Inc.. Also, the intelligent document processing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478531/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________