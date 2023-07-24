The Global Dairy Alternative Plant Milk Beverages Market is forecasted to grow by USD 10586.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dairy Alternative Plant Milk Beverages Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478530/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the dairy alternative plant milk beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by robust demand for plant-based milk, increased online penetration of plant-based products, and growing concern for animal cruelty.



The dairy alternative plant milk beverages market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Source

• Almond milk

• Soy milk

• Rice milk

• Coconut milk

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the frequent product innovation and launch as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy alternative plant milk beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, growing vegan population and merger and acquisition among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dairy alternative plant milk beverages market covers the following areas:

• Dairy alternative plant milk beverages market sizing

• Dairy alternative plant milk beverages market forecast

• Dairy alternative plant milk beverages market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dairy alternative plant milk beverages market vendors that include Adisoy Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., ALT. MILK, Arla Foods amba, Califia Farms LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Celebes Coconut Corp., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., DANA Dairy Group Ltd., Danone SA, Drupe Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Eden Foods Inc., Goodmylk, LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, MALK Organics, Midas Soy Nutritions, Nestle SA, SAP Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., Soyfoods USA, SunOpta Inc., and The Hershey Co.. Also, the dairy alternative plant milk beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

