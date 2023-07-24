The Global Sneakers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 29,913.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sneakers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478529/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing premiumization due to introduction of more innovative sneakers, popularity of marketing strategies such as celebrity endorsements, and expansion of distribution networks.



The sneakers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Adult sneaker

• Children sneaker



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of environment-friendly materials to manufacture sneakers as one of the prime reasons driving the sneakers market growth during the next few years. Also, increased emphasis on optimal product designs to improve performance and advent of customized and personalized sports gear and equipment, including footwear will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sneakers market covers the following areas:

• Sneakers market sizing

• Sneakers market forecast

• Sneakers market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sneakers market vendors that include Adidas AG, Allbirds Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Boardriders Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., ECCO Sko A S, Fila Holdings Corp., Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., On Holding AG, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., TBL Licensing LLC, Under Armour Inc., Veja Faire Trade SARL, VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.. Also, the sneakers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

