The Corporate Wellness Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6.12 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.38% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs, need for improved employee productivity, and recent developments in corporate wellness solutions in US.



The corporate wellness market in US is segmented as below:

By Application

• Health assessments and screenings

• Nutrition and fitness

• Stress management

• Others



This study identifies the adoption of wearable technology as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate wellness market in the US growth during the next few years. Also, increasing strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions (M and A) and personalized and tailor-made solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the corporate wellness market in the US covers the following areas:

• Corporate wellness market sizing in US

• Corporate wellness market forecast in US

• Corporate wellness market industry analysis in US



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate wellness market in US vendors that include Aduro LLC, Alphabet Inc., ComPsych Corp., Exos Works Inc., Interactive Health System LLC, Kinema Fitness, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Link Group, Marino Wellness LLC, Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Prepaid Technologies Company Inc., Privia Health Group Inc., Sodexo SA, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, United HealthCare Services Inc., Virgin Pulse Inc., Vitality Group LLC, WebMD Health Services Group Inc., Wellsource Inc., and WellSteps.com LLC. Also, the corporate wellness market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

