The Global Automotive e-Commerce Market is forecasted to grow by USD 82409.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.08% during the forecast period

The report on the automotive e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising penetration of smartphones and the internet, rising adoption of omnichannel strategies, and increasing globalization in automotive industry.



The automotive e-commerce market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger car

• 2-wheeler

• Commercial vehicle



By Channel

• Aftermarket

• OEM



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the presence of multiple payment modes as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive e-commerce market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of automotive e-commerce and use of virtual reality for automotive sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive e-commerce market covers the following areas:

• Automotive e-commerce market sizing

• Automotive e-commerce market forecast

• Automotive e-commerce market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive e-commerce market vendors that include Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Arch Auto Parts, AutoAnything Inc., AutoZone Inc., CARiD.com, CarParts.com Inc., CATI S.p.A., Delticom AG, eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., O Reilly Automotive Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RockAuto LLC, The Reinalt Thomas Corp., Walmart Inc., and Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the automotive e-commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

