The Contract Logistics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 51.2 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contract Logistics Market in APAC" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478510/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the contract logistics market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the e-commerce market in APAC, growth of e-commerce startups, and increasing need for efficient logistics operations.



The contract logistics market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Application

• Retail

• Pharmaceutical

• Automotive

• Others



By Type

• Outsourcing

• Insourcing



This study identifies the emergence of big data analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the contract logistics market in APAC growth during the next few years. Also, increase in overseas shopping and provision of end-to-end integrated services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the contract logistics market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Contract logistics market in APAC sizing

• Contract logistics market in APAC forecast

• Contract logistics market in APAC industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contract logistics market in APAC vendors that include BCR Australia Pty Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Logistics Corp., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, GEODIS SA, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lexzau Scharbau GmbH and Co. KG, PT. Cipta Mapan Logistik, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Silk Contract Logistics Pty Ltd., Toll Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Transport System Ltd.. Also, the contract logistics market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478510/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________