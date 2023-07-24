The Global Business to Business (b2b) E-Commerce Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7,354.98 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business to Business (b2b) E-Commerce Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478504/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the business to business (B2B) e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in adoption of B2B e-commerce in developing countries, rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, and recent advancements in B2B e-commerce.



The business to business (B2B) e-commerce market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Home and kitchen

• Beauty and personal care

• Consumer electronics

• Clothing and others



By Business Segment

• Small and medium enterprises

• Large enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in strategic collaboration among vendors in B2B e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the business to business (B2B) e-commerce market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in investment in B2B e-commence by vendors and technological advancements in B2B e-commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the business to business (B2B) e-commerce market covers the following areas:

• Business to business (B2B) e-commerce market sizing

• Business to business (B2B) e-commerce market forecast

• Business to business (B2B) e-commerce market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business to business (B2B) e-commerce market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BigCommerce Holdings Inc., ChinaAseanTrade.com, DIYTrade, eBay Inc., EC21 Inc., Eworldtrade.com, Flexfire LEDs Inc., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Increff, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., Mercateo Deutschland AG, Newegg Business Inc., PT Bhinneka Mentaridimensi, Shopify Inc., Storehippo, Trade B2B, and Xometry Inc.. Also, the business to business (B2B) e-commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

