Rising at 6.95% CAGR, Imaging Colorimeters Market Size to Reach USD 859.64 Million, Globally by 2030: Comprehensive Research Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Imaging Colorimeters Market - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global imaging colorimeters market size was worth at around USD 502.34 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.95% and is anticipated to reach over USD 859.64 million by 2030.

Imaging Colorimeters Market Overview:

A colorimeter is a component of the discipline of colorimetry that determines the concentration of coloured components in a given solution. Colorimeters are utilized in this research. In contrast, an imaging colorimeter is a sophisticated instrument with a large testing capacity and an integrated microprocessor used to measure absorbance value at a specific light wavelength.

Numerous industries use them to characterize or quantify the properties of colour. They consist of four essential components that facilitate processes including light capture, filtering, processing, and analysis. For instance, the colorimeter's camera and sensor serve to capture the light reflected by an object.

The purpose of the filtering section is to ensure that the captured light corresponds to human perception or response to light. The installed microprocessor aids in data processing, with the final stage consisting of information analysis and the delivery of useful results to the user.

The Imaging Colorimeters market size was worth around USD 502.34 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 859.64 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The imaging colorimeters market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing innovation in display technology

Based on application segmentation, the display test was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, full frame charge-coupled device (CCD) was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Imaging Colorimeters Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing innovation in display technology will fuel market expansion.

The global market for imaging colorimeters is anticipated to be driven by the increasing rate of innovation in display technology, which encompasses screens and monitors used by the general public, government institutions, as well as commercial and industrial applications.

Manufacturers of liquid-crystal displays (LCDs), light-emitting diode (LED) displays, and other advanced versions such as organic LED or OLED displays use imaging colorimeters extensively. Consumer cognizance of product availability has increased dramatically as a result of the expanding number of options on the commercial market.

Imaging Colorimeters Market: Restraints

Insufficiency of large data range to limit market expansion

Despite the fact that imaging colorimeters perform well in a variety of industries, the inability to provide a larger data range is one of the device's key characteristics that could hinder the growth of the global imaging colorimeters market. For instance, certain colorimeters lack filters and light sources, thereby limiting the scope of measured data. In addition, they are unable to aid in colour formation or determine colourant concentration. Imaging colorimeters' camera and sensor resolution determine their accuracy. They are not adaptable and can only be used for particular purposes.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Imaging Colorimeters Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Imaging Colorimeters market include;

JETI Technische Instrumente GmbH

Konica Minolta Sensing

Gooch & Housego PLC

X-Rite Incorporated

Photo Research Inc.

Radiant Vision Systems

Colorix SA

TechnoTeam Bildverarbeitung GmbH

UPRtek

Admesy BV

Everfine Photo-E-Info Co. Ltd.

Instrument Systems GmbH

Eurolighting GmbH

Pro-Lite Technology Ltd.

Elcometer Limited

Datacolor AG

Instrument Systems Optische Messtechnik GmbH

Konica Minolta Inc.

PRISMS Inc.

Hangzhou Hopoo Light & Color Technology Co. Ltd.

ELDIM SAS

Imaging Colorimeters Market: Segmentation

The global imaging colorimeters market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are surface inspection, display test, automotive solutions, keyboard inspection, and others. The highest growth was observed in the display test segment in 2022. During the forecast period, display tests are likely to lead with a CAGR of 7.49% driven by growing demand for commercial-grade latest display technologies.

Based on type, the imaging colorimeters industry is divided into interline transfer charge-coupled device (CCD), full frame charge-coupled device (CCD), and others. The highest market share was held by the full frame CCD segment mainly due to the higher performance value of the device as it offers high-density (HD) pixel arrays.

Regional Analysis:

North America will witness a huge growth

During the forecast period, the global market for imaging colorimeters is anticipated to be led by North America due to the region's robust and extensive consumer electronics industry. In 2022, it was estimated that more than 85.9% of high-income individuals owned flat-screen televisions. In addition, the region is experiencing an increase in investments in display technology.

Europe is the second-largest regional market, lead by the pharmaceutical industry's expanding use of imaging colorimeters. The devices are utilized for a variety of purposes, such as analyzing capsule or tablet color and determining product stability. Applications of sophisticated colorimeters will be a byproduct of Europe's expanding pharmaceutical industry.

Recent Industry Developments:

In July 2023, Apple Inc. was reported to undertake partnerships with Samsung to build foldable MacBooks, one of the company’s most renowned product segments. As per reports, the company may unveil the product in 2025 if all goes well.

In January 2023, it was reported that Apple is expected to start manufacturing display screens in-house by 2024. A favorable working environment along with the presence of a large consumer group for end-products could trigger regional growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 502.34 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 859.64 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.95% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered JETI Technische Instrumente GmbH, Konica Minolta Sensing, Gooch & Housego PLC, X-Rite Incorporated, Photo Research Inc., Radiant Vision Systems, Colorix SA, TechnoTeam Bildverarbeitung GmbH, UPRtek, Admesy BV, Everfine Photo-E-Info Co. Ltd., Instrument Systems GmbH, Eurolighting GmbH, Pro-Lite Technology Ltd., Elcometer Limited, Datacolor AG, Instrument Systems Optische Messtechnik GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc., PRISMS Inc., Hangzhou Hopoo Light & Color Technology Co. Ltd., ELDIM SAS, and many more. Segments Covered By Application, By Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global imaging colorimeters market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Surface Inspection

Display Test

Automotive Solutions

Keyboard Inspection

Others

By Type

Interline Transfer Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Full Frame Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



