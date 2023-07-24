The Global Curved Televisions Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7448.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.07% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Curved Televisions Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06478468/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the curved televisions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for augmented experience, product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, and the rising popularity of large-display curved TV.



The curved televisions market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• UHD

• HD



By Display Size

• Up to 43 inches

• 55-64 inches

• 48-50 inches

• Greater than 65 inches



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shifting of customer preference toward better image quality, size, and features of TVs as one of the prime reasons driving the curved televisions market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in UHD televisions and product launches of curved TV will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the curved televisions market covers the following areas:

• Curved televisions market sizing

• Curved televisions market forecast

• Curved televisions market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading curved televisions market vendors that include Changhong, CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Loewe Technology GmbH, Nimble Holdings Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PLR IP Holdings LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sceptre Inc., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Stanlee India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Vu Television, and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.. Also, the curved televisions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

