Heartland BancCorp Earns $4.8 Million, or $2.39 Per Diluted Share, in the Second Quarter of 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.759 per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income increased 23.1% to $4.8 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 8.9% compared to $4.5 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2023, net income increased 16.6% to $9.3 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2022.

The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share. The dividend will be payable October 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2023. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“Our second quarter and year to date operating results were solid, highlighted by higher operating income, stable balance sheet growth and pristine credit quality,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Due to the current rate environment, we made changes at the beginning of the second quarter to pull back the growth rate of loans to an annualized target range between 8-12%. While implementing this strategy, we remained selective on the loans we added during the quarter, as well as adhering to disciplined loan pricing. The result was more muted loan growth during the quarter of 2.5%, or 10% annualized, and new loans had an average rate of 7.59%, up approximately 70 basis points from the prior quarter. Additionally, we continue to focus on building out the Cincinnati market that we entered just a year ago. Our brand of community banking is gaining momentum in Cincinnati, just as it’s been in all the markets that we serve. We will continue to look for ways to come out ahead as we navigate through this challenging operating environment.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended June 30, 2023)

  • Net income was $4.8 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Provision for credit losses was $800,000, compared to $480,000 for the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin was 3.61%, compared to 3.87% in the preceding quarter and 3.92% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Second quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 13.9% to $18.4 million, compared to $16.2 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.10%, unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 14.19%, compared to 11.97% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased $36.1 million during the quarter, or 2.5%, to $1.49 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.45 billion three months earlier.
  • Total deposits decreased $9.9 million during the quarter, or less than 1%, to $1.56 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.57 billion three months earlier.
  • Credit quality remains pristine, with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.14% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.12%, at June 30, 2023.
  • Tangible book value was $68.54 per share, compared to $64.06 per share a year ago.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share.

Liquidity

Heartland had ample sources of available liquidity as of June 30, 2023, including a $220 million line of credit at the FHLB, as well as additional credit lines of $85 million. Nearly 68% of Heartland’s client deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized as of June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets increased 20.7% to $1.81 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.50 billion a year earlier, and increased 2.3% compared to $1.77 billion three months earlier. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 95.5% at June 30, 2023, compared to 92.6% at March 31, 2023, and 91.8% at June 30, 2022.

Interest bearing deposits in other banks was $20.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $35.6 million a year earlier and $37.3 million three months earlier.

Average earning assets increased to $1.67 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.61 billion in the first quarter of 2023, and $1.35 billion in the second quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.39% in the second quarter of 2023, up 21 basis points from 5.18% in the preceding quarter, and up 122 basis points from 4.17% in the second quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

“Loan growth was strong during the quarter, increasing 2.5%, over the prior quarter end, or 10% annualized, with good activity in most loan segments,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “We continue to moderate the growth rate of loans through remaining very disciplined with loan pricing.”

Net loans were $1.49 billion at June 30, 2023, which was a 2.5% increase compared to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2023, and a 24.5% increase compared to $1.20 billion at June 30, 2022. Commercial loans increased 32.0% from year ago levels to $177.0 million, and comprise 11.8% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) decreased 10.8% to $273.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to a year ago, and comprise 18.2% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 41.5% to $490.9 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 32.6% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 33.8% from year ago levels to $495.6 million and represent 32.9% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 28.6% from year ago levels to $48.5 million and represent 3.2% of total loans, while consumer loans increased 29.4% from year ago levels to $19.8 million and represent 1.3% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.56 billion at June 30, 2023, a modest decrease compared to $1.57 billion at March 31, 2023, and a $255.8 million, or 19.6% increase, compared to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2022. “Total deposit balances contracted modestly during the second quarter due to a surge of deposit gathering near the end of the first quarter of 2023. However, average deposits increased $65.7 million to $1.55 billion in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the preceding quarter, with the growth primarily in money market and CD accounts,” said Babcanec. “While we are able to maintain strong deposit balances, some of the DDA runoff during the quarter was due to more insurance-sensitive clients reallocating some DDA balances to insured deposit products as well as rate sensitive clients reallocating to interest bearing accounts.” At June 30, 2023, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 5.5% compared to a year ago and represented 29.7% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 11.8% compared to a year ago and represented 43.5% of total deposits, and CDs increased 102.3% compared to a year ago and comprised 26.8% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 1.76% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 1.24% in the first quarter of 2023, and 0.16% in the second quarter of 2022.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased to $151.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $148.1 million three months earlier and $141.9 million a year earlier. At June 30, 2023, Heartland’s tangible book value increased to $68.54 per share, compared to $67.09 at March 31, 2023, and $64.06 at June 30, 2022.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 7.70% at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.71% at March 31, 2023, and 8.68% at June 30, 2022.

Operating Results

In the second quarter of 2023, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.10% and a ROATCE of 14.19%, compared to 1.06% and 13.36%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 and 1.10% and 11.97%, respectively, in the second quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 14.3% to $15.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $13.2 million in the second quarter a year ago, and decreased 2.0% compared to $15.3 million in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2023, net interest income increased 17.1% to $30.4 million, compared to $26.0 million in the first six months of 2022.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) was $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 13.9% increase compared to $16.2 million in the second quarter a year ago, and a 2.7% increase compared to $17.9 million in the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, total revenues increased 12.8% to $36.4 million, compared to $32.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.61% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.87% in the preceding quarter and 3.92% in the second quarter of 2022. “The unprecedented rise in funding costs that is affecting the entire banking industry impacted our net interest margin during the quarter. While we anticipate deposit pricing pressures and stiff competition in our markets to continue in the near term, we continue to benefit from repricing loans at higher rates,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of March 31, 2023.*

*As of March 31, 2023, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 157 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.48%.
 

Provision for Credit Losses

Heartland recorded an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a $750,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023, and a $480,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022. “We continue to make additions to the allowance for credit losses to reflect the steady level of new loan growth,” said McComb. “Overall credit quality remains very stable, and we are seeing minimal signs of stress in the loan portfolio.”

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased 12.5% to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 30.3% compared to $2.6 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights increased 63.3% to $704,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $431,000 in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 211.5% compared to $226,000 in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2023, noninterest income decreased 4.6% to $6.0 million, compared to $6.3 million in the first six months of 2022.

“We saw increased secondary loan activity during the quarter, and we have been more successful with executing on swaps, with just over $300,000 in swap referral fee income during the second quarter. Also impacting noninterest income was an increase in title insurance income during the quarter,” said Almendinger.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expenses were $11.7 million during the second quarter of 2023, a slight decrease compared to $11.8 million in the preceding quarter, and an 8.0% increase compared to $10.8 million in the second quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefit expenses, the largest component of noninterest expense, were $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Occupancy expense increased 9.9% compared to the year ago quarter due to the expansion into the permanent office space in Cincinnati. Year-to-date, noninterest expense totaled $23.4 million, compared to $21.4 million in the first six months of 2022.

“We are making a concerted effort to keep operating expenses in check, and as a result, salary and employee benefit expense decreased compared to the preceding quarter, partly due to lower incentive compensation. As we look to grow the team, our focus remains selective, as we are primarily looking to add new associates in revenue producing roles,” said Almendinger.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 63.5%, compared to 65.5% for the preceding quarter and 66.9% for the second quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Provision

In the second quarter of 2023, Heartland recorded $1.1 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 18.3%, compared to $992,000, or 18.2%, in the first quarter of 2023 and $933,000, or 19.2%, in the second quarter a year ago.

Credit Quality

Beginning January 1, 2023, Heartland began accounting for credit losses under CECL which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model.

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses plus unfunded commitment liability (ACL + UCL) was $18.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans, compared to $18.0 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, and $15.9 million, or 1.32% of total loans, a year ago. As of June 30, 2023, the ACL represented 789% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 1,460% three months earlier and 1,678% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $2.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.1 million at March 31, 2023, and $949,000 at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, nonaccrual loans totaled 13 loans with an average balance of approximately $166,000. There were zero loans past due 90 days and still accruing at June 30, 2023, compared to $111,000 at March 31, 2023, and $245,000 at June 30, 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $43,000 at June 30, 2023, compared to $19,000 in net loan charge-offs at March 31, 2023, and $5,000 in net loan charge-offs at June 30, 2022.

Heartland had zero performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2023, and at March 31, 2023. This compared to $4.5 million in performing restructured loans at June 30, 2022. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions including interest rate reductions, term extensions or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $5,000 in other real estate owned and other non-performing assets on the books at June 30, 2023, unchanged from three months earlier and one year earlier. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $2.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and $1.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets a year ago.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In June of 2023, Heartland was ranked #119 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, Heartland was ranked 36th on the OTCQX’s Best 50 list for 2023. The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2022 calendar year.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of a merger between Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and clients of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

 
Heartland BancCorp
Quarterly Financial Summary
                
  Three Months Ended
Earnings and dividends: Jun. 30, 2023
 Mar. 31, 2023
 Dec. 31, 2022
 Sep. 30, 2022
 Jun. 30, 2022
Interest income $22,476  $20,521  $18,841  $16,652  $13,993 
Interest expense 7,437  5,180  3,011  1,444  832 
Net interest income 15,039  15,341  15,830  15,208  13,161 
Provision for credit losses 800  750  480  480  480 
Noninterest income 3,390  2,601  2,487  2,614  3,012 
Noninterest expense 11,695  11,750  11,761  11,051  10,824 
Provision for income taxes 1,088  992  1,048  1,223  933 
Net income 4,846  4,450  5,028  5,068  3,936 
                
Share data:              
Basic earnings per share $2.41  $2.21  $2.50  $2.53  $1.96 
Diluted earnings per share 2.39  2.19  2.48  2.50  1.94 
Dividends declared per share 0.76  0.76  0.69  0.69  0.69 
Book value per share 75.02  73.60  71.63  69.48  70.66 
Tangible book value per share 68.54  67.09  65.09  62.90  64.06 
                
Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized 2,105,237  2,103,537  2,099,587  2,098,962  2,098,962 
Treasury shares (90,612) (90,612) (90,612) (90,612) (90,612)
Common shares, net 2,014,625  2,012,925  2,008,975  2,008,350  2,008,350 
Average common shares outstanding, net 2,013,607  2,009,782  2,008,839  2,008,350  2,008,154 
                
Balance sheet – average balances:               
Loans receivable, net $1,465,920  $1,415,215  $1,356,369  $1,261,695  $1,164,191 
Earning assets 1,672,994  1,606,350  1,520,860  1,437,508  1,345,041 
Goodwill & intangible assets 13,077  13,132  13,186  13,241  13,295 
Total assets 1,772,998  1,705,675  1,620,580  1,530,675  1,437,003 
Demand deposits 467,301  495,443  500,624  491,782  472,426 
Deposits 1,553,882  1,488,181  1,413,150  1,323,645  1,237,620 
Borrowings 49,965  54,257  52,162  49,409  42,459 
Shareholders' equity 150,017  148,195  140,800  144,873  145,218 
                
Ratios:               
Return on average assets 1.10% 1.06% 1.23% 1.31% 1.10%
Return on average equity 12.96% 12.18% 14.16% 13.88% 10.87%
Return on average tangible common equity 14.19% 13.36% 15.63% 15.27% 11.97%
Yield on earning assets 5.39% 5.18% 4.91% 4.60% 4.17%
Cost of deposits 1.76% 1.24% 0.70% 0.30% 0.16%
Cost of funds 1.86% 1.36% 0.82% 0.42% 0.26%
Net interest margin 3.61% 3.87% 4.13% 4.20% 3.92%
Efficiency ratio 63.46% 65.48% 64.21% 62.02% 66.94%
                
Asset quality:               
Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% 0.06% 0.00%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.14% 0.09% 0.07% 0.08% 0.12%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12% 0.07% 0.06% 0.07% 0.10%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.13% 1.13% 1.18% 1.23% 1.32%
ACL + UCL to gross loans 1.24% 1.22% 1.18% 1.23% 1.32%


Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
Assets Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022
Cash and due from $16,304  $14,121  $17,543  $21,705  $18,139 
Interest bearing deposits  20,017   37,297   5,340   5,263   35,583 
Interest bearing time deposits  -   -   -   -   - 
Available-for-sale securities  178,031   159,622   152,492   149,458   154,505 
Held-to-maturity securities  5   5   5   49   49 
                
Loans held for sale  2,748   1,200   1,345   717   655 
                
Commercial  176,972   165,736   162,720   151,154   134,033 
CRE (Owner occupied)  273,526   285,575   325,820   323,390   306,507 
CRE (Non Owner occupied)  490,900   468,163   391,461   373,491   346,905 
1-4 Family  495,578   486,077   461,661   412,690   370,444 
Home Equity  48,542   44,749   44,526   40,253   37,740 
Consumer  19,848   18,502   18,245   16,337   15,343 
Allowance for credit losses  (17,063)  (16,644)  (16,591)  (16,229)  (15,925)
Net Loans  1,488,303   1,452,158   1,387,842   1,301,086   1,195,047 
                
Premises and equipment  31,919   30,926   30,476   30,496   30,516 
Nonmarketable equity securities  6,635   6,631   6,627   6,623   6,032 
Mortgage serving rights, net  3,208   3,119   3,173   3,228   3,268 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  5   5   5   5   5 
Goodwill  12,388   12,388   12,388   12,388   12,388 
Intangible Assets  661   710   765   819   874 
Deferred income taxes  6,702   6,157   7,504   7,587   6,134 
Life insurance assets  20,020   19,903   19,790   19,680   18,314 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  18,744   20,846   17,831   16,038   14,353 
Total assets $1,805,690  $1,765,090  $1,663,126  $1,575,142  $1,495,862 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
Liabilities               
Deposits               
Demand $462,232  $487,238  $523,036  $476,379  $489,172 
Saving, NOW and money market  677,833   685,233   609,676   639,161   606,534 
Time  418,046   395,525   323,858   234,046   206,632 
Total deposits  1,558,111   1,567,996   1,456,570   1,349,586   1,302,338 
Repurchase agreements  4,594   5,095   15,213   7,830   7,525 
FHLB Advances  50,000   0   6,000   39,000   7,000 
Subordinated debt  24,213   24,703   24,693   24,682   24,672 
Interest payable and other liabilities  17,635   19,153   16,741   14,506   12,413 
Total liabilities  1,654,553   1,616,947   1,519,217   1,435,604   1,353,948 
                
Shareholders' Equity               
Common stock, without par value  62,473   62,173   61,998   61,769   61,641 
Retained earnings  112,904   108,962   107,166   103,524   99,841 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense)  (19,246)  (17,998)  (20,261)  (20,761)  (14,574)
Treasury stock at Cost, Common  (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)
Total shareholders' equity  151,137   148,143   143,909   139,538   141,914 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,805,690  $1,765,090  $1,663,126  $1,575,142  $1,495,862 


Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
                     
  Three Months Ended
Interest Income Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022
Loans $20,609  $18,885  $17,312  $15,285  $12,778 
Securities                    
Taxable  928   845   757   684   586 
Tax-exempt  596   598   604   590   578 
Other  343   193   168   93   51 
Total interest income  22,476   20,521   18,841   16,652   13,993 
Interest Expense                    
Deposits  6,837   4,564   2,497   1,012   484 
Borrowings  600   616   514   432   348 
Total interest expense  7,437   5,180   3,011   1,444   832 
Net Interest Income  15,039   15,341   15,830   15,208   13,161 
Provision for Credit Losses  800   750   480   480   480 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  14,239   14,591   15,350   14,728   12,681 
Noninterest income                    
Service charges  1,015   975   930   925   916 
Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR  704   226   218   187   431 
Loan servicing fees, net  337   431   317   367   311 
Title insurance income  311   171   237   304   346 
Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities  -   -   -   -   - 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  117   114   110   104   96 
Other  906   684   675   727   912 
Total noninterest income  3,390   2,601   2,487   2,614   3,012 
Noninterest Expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits  7,252   7,483   7,474   7,146   6,819 
Net occupancy and equipment expense  1,055   1,067   1,004   962   960 
Software and data processing fees  1,069   1,025   939   984   907 
Professional fees  288   266   383   181   247 
Marketing expense  309   299   250   256   247 
State financial institution tax  259   261   339   257   257 
FDIC insurance premiums  298   228   104   104   94 
Other  1,165   1,121   1,268   1,161   1,293 
Total noninterest expense  11,695   11,750   11,761   11,051   10,824 
Income before Income Tax  5,934   5,442   6,076   6,291   4,869 
Provision for Income Taxes  1,088   992   1,048   1,223   933 
Net Income $4,846  $4,450  $5,028  $5,068  $3,936 
Basic Earnings Per Share $2.41  $2.21  $2.50  $2.53  $1.96 
Diluted Earnings Per Share $2.39  $2.19  $2.48  $2.50  $1.94 


Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
         
  Six Months Ended
Interest Income Jun. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2022
Loans $39,494  $25,322 
Securities        
Taxable  1,773   1,057 
Tax-exempt  1,194   1,152 
Other  536   73 
Total interest income  42,997   27,604 
Interest Expense        
Deposits  11,401   938 
Borrowings  1,216   713 
Total interest expense  12,617   1,651 
Net Interest Income  30,380   25,953 
Provision for Credit Losses  1,550   960 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  28,830   24,993 
Noninterest income        
Service charges  1,990   1,777 
Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR  930   1,115 
Loan servicing fees, net  768   820 
Title insurance income  482   636 
Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities  -   - 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  231   195 
Other  1,590   1,737 
Total noninterest income  5,991   6,280 
Noninterest Expense        
Salaries and employee benefits  14,735   13,724 
Net occupancy and equipment expense  2,122   1,953 
Software and data processing fees  2,094   1,739 
Professional fees  554   480 
Marketing expense  608   506 
State financial institution tax  520   533 
FDIC insurance premiums  526   162 
Other  2,286   2,316 
Total noninterest expense  23,445   21,413 
Income before Income Tax  11,376   9,860 
Provision for Income Taxes  2,080   1,885 
Net Income $9,296  $7,975 
Basic Earnings Per Share $4.62  $3.97 
Diluted Earnings Per Share $4.58  $3.93 


Heartland BancCorp
 
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
           
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:  
  Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $2,163  $1,140  $700  $699  $949 
Nonaccrual restructured loans  -   -   -   -   261 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing  -   111   309   404   245 
Total non-performing loans  2,163   1,251   1,009   1,103   1,455 
           
OREO and other non-performing assets  5   5   5   5   5 
Total non-performing assets $2,168  $1,256  $1,014  $1,108  $1,460 
           
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.14%  0.09%  0.07%  0.08%  0.12%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.12%  0.07%  0.06%  0.07%  0.10%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans  1.13%  1.13%  1.18%  1.23%  1.32%
Unfunded commitment liability to gross loans  0.11%  0.09%  -   -   - 
ACL + UCL to gross loans  1.24%  1.22%  1.18%  1.23%  1.32%
           
Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $-  $-  $-  $3,148  $4,519 
           
Net charge-offs quarter ending $43  $19  $118  $176  $5 


