TrustCo Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $16.4 Million and $346 Million of Loan Growth; Maintains Strong Liquidity and Demonstrates Deposit Stability

| Source: TrustCo Bank Corp NY TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Schenectady, New York, UNITED STATES

Executive Snapshot:

  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for second quarter 2023:
      • Net income of $16.4 million in the second quarter 2023
      • Net interest income of $44.1 million up 2.3% compared to $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2022
      • Return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.09% in the second quarter 2023
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 10.61% in the second quarter 2023
      • Book value at period end was $32.66, up from $31.06 compared to June 30, 2022

  • Loan portfolio reaches all-time high:
    • Total loans were up $346.3 million or 7.6% for the second quarter 2023 compared to second quarter of 2022
    • At $4.9 billion as of June 30, 2023, loans continue to set new all-time highs

  • Quarter over quarter deposit growth:
    • Total deposits as of June 30, 2023 increased $46.0 million to $5.3 billion from March 31, 2023
    • Time deposits increased $162.7 million or 12.7% up from March 31, 2023

  • Superior asset quality:
    • Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and continue to remain at low levels
    • NPLs to total loans improved to 0.40% compared to 0.41% at June 30, 2022
    • Quarterly net recoveries were $229 thousand in the second quarter 2023, resulting in six consecutive quarters of net recoveries

  • Capital continues to grow:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.23% at June 30, 2023 from 9.55% at June 30, 2022

GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $16.4 million or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.9 million or $0.93 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2022; and net income of $34.1 million or $1.79 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $35.0 million or $1.82 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Total loan growth increased $346.3 million or 7.6% for the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.
                        
Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, “The value of business fundamentals in corporate success cannot be overstated. At Trustco Bank, our fundamental goals are to achieve strength and stability. At the management level, we accomplish this by taking a long view on balance sheet management, avoiding trends and costly quick fixes. Our team then applies the fruit of that effort to deliver industry-leading deposit products that allow us to build customer relationships that endure over time and survive economic ups and downs. The results announced today offer proof of the success of that work. In a time when other banks are experiencing loss of deposits to non-bank investment products, through strong customer relationships we have seen deposit growth since year end. We have taken a careful approach to pricing and moderated downward pressure on net interest margin. Additionally, our industry best loan products continue to retain existing customers and attract new ones. All loan categories have grown each successive quarter since the same period in the prior year and have grown by $346 million year over year. Once again, where others have faltered, Trustco Bank has excelled. This success allows us to satisfy our driving goal – to provide our owners with a long-term, top-tier return on their investment.”

TrustCo continued to see deposit balances rebound from the end of the year with net deposit inflows during both the first and second quarters of 2023. Loan growth continued in the second quarter 2023 compared to the prior year’s second quarter, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, deposit inflows, and the existing loan portfolio. The Federal Reserve’s decision to raise the target Federal Funds rate multiple times since March 2022 has contributed to our results in the second quarter 2023, as our cash position and other variable rate products continue to reprice upward, and are likely to continue to do so to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be positive to net interest margin going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Details

Average loans were up $336.0 million or 7.5% in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $220.0 million, or 5.4%, in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average commercial loans and home equity lines of credit also increased $50.1 million or 25.2% and $59.5 million or 24.4%, respectively, in the second quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.

We are actively retaining deposits, which is evident in the quarter over quarter results. Total deposits as of June 30, 2023 increased $46.0 million to $5.3 billion from March 31, 2023. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.   We understood the big inflows of deposits during the pandemic were temporary and that is why we did not invest that liquidity into securities or loans, but we instead retained that liquidity on the balance sheet for when the depositors would start to absorb the funds. This gave us flexibility to strategically price deposits while retaining core customers.

Net interest income was $44.1 million for the second quarter 2023, an increase of $991 thousand or 2.3% compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a strong cash balance at the Federal Reserve Bank, loan growth, investment income, and the increases in the Federal Funds target rate over the past year. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2023 was 2.98%, up 15 basis points from 2.83% in the second quarter of 2022.    The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 3.80%, up 90 basis points from 2.90% in the second quarter of 2022. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.06% in the second quarter 2023 from 0.10% in the second quarter 2022. The increase in net interest income is primarily a result of our ability to maintain a $551.1 million average cash balance at the Federal Reserve Bank during the second quarter of 2023, continued strong loan volume, and being able to retain deposit balances at competitive market rates.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $500 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, which is the result of a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $500 thousand as a result of a corresponding decrease in unfunded loan commitments. There was no provision for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.96% and 1.00% as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $46.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $45.3 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $19.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $18.7 million at June 30, 2022. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.41% of total loans at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 241.6% at June 30, 2023, compared to 242.0% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $20.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.4 million at June 30, 2022.   Additionally, we have also had minimal charge-offs, and have been in a net recovery position for the past six quarters.  

At June 30, 2023 our equity to asset ratio was 10.23%, compared to 9.55% at June 30, 2022. Book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $32.66, up 5.2% compared to $31.06 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 25, 2023. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 775800.   A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States and Canada at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 419365. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/812116418, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 143 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2023.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2023, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates, and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: changes in interest rates, including recent and possible future increases fueled by inflation; inflationary pressures and rising prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the COVID-19 pandemic; the soundness of other financial institutions; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the risk of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


      
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY     
GLENVILLE, NY     
      
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS     
      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     
(Unaudited)     
  Three months ended     
  6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022     
Summary of operations           
Net interest income $44,052  $46,965  $43,060      
(Credit) Provision for credit losses  (500)  300   (491)     
Noninterest income  4,598   4,669   4,916      
Noninterest expense  27,327   27,679   25,005      
Net income  16,372   17,746   17,871      
            
Per share           
Net income per share:           
- Basic $0.86  $0.93  $0.93      
- Diluted  0.86   0.93   0.93      
Cash dividends  0.36   0.36   0.35      
Book value at period end  32.66   32.31   31.06      
Market price at period end  28.61   31.94   30.84      
            
At period end           
Full time equivalent employees  791   776   793      
Full service banking offices  143   143   144      
            
Performance ratios           
Return on average assets  1.09 % 1.20 % 1.15 %    
Return on average equity  10.61   11.84   12.08      
Efficiency ratio (1)  55.87   53.17   51.97      
Net interest spread  2.74   3.06   2.80      
Net interest margin  2.98   3.21   2.83      
Dividend payout ratio  41.83   38.59   37.46      
            
Capital ratios at period end           
Consolidated equity to assets  10.23 % 10.17 % 9.55 %    
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)  10.22 % 10.16 % 9.54 %    
            
Asset quality analysis at period end           
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.40 % 0.40 % 0.41 %    
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.34   0.35   0.31      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  0.96   0.97   1.00      
Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x 2.4x 2.4x     
            
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. 
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. 
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.    
            
            
            
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued           
       
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)           
(Unaudited)           
  Six months ended       
  06/30/23 06/30/22       
Summary of operations           
Net interest income$ 91,017   83,156        
(Credit) Provision for credit losses  (200)  (691)       
Noninterest income  9,267   10,099        
Noninterest expense  55,006   47,770        
Net income  34,118   34,960        
            
Per share           
Net income per share:           
- Basic$ 1.79   1.82        
- Diluted  1.79   1.82        
Cash dividends  0.72   0.70        
Book value at period end  32.66   31.06        
Market price at period end  28.61   30.84        
            
Performance ratios           
Return on average assets  1.14 % 1.13        
Return on average equity  11.22   11.84        
Efficiency ratio (1)  54.48   51.28        
Net interest spread  2.90   2.72        
Net interest margin  3.10   2.74        
Dividend payout ratio  40.15   38.39        
            
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. 
        
            
            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)           
(Unaudited)           
  Three months ended 
  6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 
Interest and dividend income:           
Interest and fees on loans $46,062  $44,272  $42,711  $40,896  $39,604  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:           
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  691   692   693   479   147  
State and political subdivisions  1   -   -   1   -  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage           
obligations - residential  1,543   1,585   1,606   1,617   1,367  
Corporate bonds  516   521   523   526   522  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities  111   117   124   133   140  
Other securities  3   2   2   3   2  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale  2,865   2,917   2,948   2,759   2,178  
            
Interest on held to maturity securities:           
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  75   78   81   85   87  
Total interest on held to maturity securities  75   78   81   85   87  
            
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  110   110   98   80   65  
            
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments  6,970   6,555   6,246   5,221   2,253  
Total interest income  56,082   53,932   52,084   49,041   44,187  
            
Interest expense:           
Interest on deposits:           
Interest-bearing checking  49   66   61   43   42  
Savings  655   530   401   200   163  
Money market deposit accounts  1,756   814   389   237   210  
Time deposits  9,291   5,272   1,839   646   536  
Interest on short-term borrowings  279   285   208   122   176  
Total interest expense  12,030   6,967   2,898   1,248   1,127  
            
Net interest income  44,052   46,965   49,186   47,793   43,060  
            
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses  (500)  300   50   300   (491) 
Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan losses  44,552   46,665   49,136   47,493   43,551  
            
Noninterest income:           
Trustco Financial Services income  1,412   1,774   1,773   1,435   1,996  
Fees for services to customers  2,847   2,648   2,783   2,705   2,658  
Other  339   247   219   246   262  
Total noninterest income  4,598   4,669   4,775   4,386   4,916  
            
Noninterest expenses:           
Salaries and employee benefits  13,122   13,283   13,067   12,134   11,464  
Net occupancy expense  4,262   4,598   4,261   4,483   4,254  
Equipment expense  1,873   1,962   1,700   1,532   1,667  
Professional services  1,360   1,607   1,251   1,375   1,484  
Outsourced services  2,491   2,296   2,102   2,328   2,500  
Advertising expense  518   390   532   508   389  
FDIC and other insurance  1,085   1,052   770   773   804  
Other real estate expense, net  148   225   101   124   74  
Other  2,468   2,266   2,621   2,887   2,369  
Total noninterest expenses  27,327   27,679   26,405   26,144   25,005  
            
Income before taxes  21,823   23,655   27,506   25,735   23,462  
Income taxes  5,451   5,909   6,596   6,371   5,591  
            
Net income $16,372  $17,746  $20,910  $19,364  $17,871  
            
Net income per common share:           
- Basic $0.86  $0.93  $1.10  $1.01  $0.93  
            
- Diluted  0.86   0.93   1.10   1.01   0.93  
            
Average basic shares (in thousands)  19,024   19,024   19,045   19,111   19,153  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)  19,024   19,028   19,050   19,112   19,153  
            
            
            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued      
       
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
(Unaudited)      
  Six months ended       
  06/30/23 06/30/22       
Interest and dividend income:           
Interest and fees on loans$ 90,334   78,607        
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:           
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  1,383   233        
State and political subdivisions  1   1        
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  3,128   2,454        
Corporate bonds  1,037   755        
Small Business Administration - guaranteed           
participation securities  228   294        
Other securities  5   4        
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale  5,782   3,741        
            
Interest on held to maturity securities:           
Mortgage-backed securities-residential  153   177        
Total interest on held to maturity securities  153   177        
            
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  220   127        
            
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments  13,525   2,825        
Total interest income  110,014   85,477        
            
Interest expense:           
Interest on deposits:           
Interest-bearing checking  115   86        
Savings  1,185   319        
Money market deposit accounts  2,570   424        
Time deposits  14,563   1,082        
Interest on short-term borrowings  564   410        
Total interest expense  18,997   2,321        
            
Net interest income  91,017   83,156        
            
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses  (200)  (691)       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  91,217   83,847        
            
Noninterest income:           
Trustco Financial Services income  3,186   3,829        
Fees for services to customers  5,495   5,459        
Other  586   811        
Total noninterest income  9,267   10,099        
            
Noninterest expenses:           
Salaries and employee benefits  26,405   20,703        
Net occupancy expense  8,860   8,783        
Equipment expense  3,835   3,255        
Professional services  2,967   2,951        
Outsourced services  4,787   4,780        
Advertising expense  908   1,006        
FDIC and other insurance  2,137   1,616        
Other real estate expense, net  373   85        
Other  4,734   4,591        
Total noninterest expenses  55,006   47,770        
            
Income before taxes  45,478   46,176        
Income taxes  11,360   11,216        
            
Net income$ 34,118   34,960        
            
Net income per common share:           
- Basic$ 1.79   1.82        
            
- Diluted  1.79   1.82        
            
Average basic shares (in thousands)  19,024   19,184        
Average diluted shares (in thousands)  19,025   19,185        
            
            
            
            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION 
  
(dollars in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
  6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 
ASSETS:           
            
Cash and due from banks $55,662  $47,595  $43,429  $46,236  $46,611  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments  547,695   589,389   607,170   795,028   999,573  
Total cash and cash equivalents  603,357   636,984   650,599   841,264   1,046,184  
           
Securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  113,570   119,132   118,187   102,779   101,100  
States and political subdivisions  34   34   34   41   41  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  243,444   255,556   260,316   261,242   287,450  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed           
participation securities  18,382   19,821   20,977   22,498   25,428  
Corporate bonds  76,618   81,464   81,346   81,002   87,740  
Other securities  656   652   653   657   656  
Total securities available for sale  452,704   476,659   481,513   468,219   502,415  
            
Held to maturity securities:           
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential  7,043   7,382   7,707   8,091   8,544  
Total held to maturity securities  7,043   7,382   7,707   8,091   8,544  
            
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,203   5,797   5,797   5,797   5,797  
           
Loans:          
Commercial  251,434   246,307   231,011   217,120   199,886  
Residential mortgage loans  4,310,005   4,241,459   4,203,451   4,132,365   4,076,657  
Home equity line of credit  308,976   296,490   286,432   269,341   253,758  
Installment loans  16,396   15,326   12,307   10,665   10,258  
Loans, net of deferred net costs  4,886,811   4,799,582   4,733,201   4,629,491   4,540,559  
           
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans  46,914   46,685   46,032   45,517   45,285  
Net loans  4,839,897   4,752,897   4,687,169   4,583,974   4,495,274  
            
Bank premises and equipment, net  32,351   32,305   32,556   31,931   32,381  
Operating lease right-of-use assets  43,113   43,478   44,727   45,733   47,343  
Other assets  90,957   90,306   89,984   94,485   88,853  
           
Total assets $6,075,625  $6,045,808  $6,000,052  $6,079,494  $6,226,791  
           
LIABILITIES:          
Deposits:          
Demand $791,353  $806,075  $838,147  $859,829  $851,573  
Interest-bearing checking  1,082,989   1,124,785   1,183,321   1,188,790   1,208,159  
Savings accounts  1,315,893   1,400,887   1,521,473   1,562,564   1,577,034  
Money market deposit accounts  625,253   600,410   621,106   716,319   760,338  
Time deposits  1,442,959   1,280,301   1,028,763   954,352   999,737  
Total deposits  5,258,447   5,212,458   5,192,810   5,281,854   5,396,841  
           
Short-term borrowings  113,765   134,293   122,700   124,932   147,282  
Operating lease liabilities  47,172   47,643   48,980   50,077   51,777  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  34,852   36,711   35,575   33,625   36,259  
           
Total liabilities  5,454,236   5,431,105   5,400,065   5,490,488   5,632,159  
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Capital stock  20,058   20,058   20,058   20,046   20,046  
Surplus  257,078   257,078   257,078   256,661   256,661  
Undivided profits  414,251   404,728   393,831   379,769   367,100  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (26,212)  (23,375)  (27,194)  (25,209)  (9,422) 
Treasury stock at cost  (43,786)  (43,786)  (43,786)  (42,261)  (39,753) 
           
Total shareholders' equity  621,389   614,703   599,987   589,006   594,632  
            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,075,625  $6,045,808  $6,000,052  $6,079,494  $6,226,791  
            
Outstanding shares (in thousands)  19,024   19,024   19,024   19,052   19,127  
            

 

NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  6/30/20233/31/202312/31/20229/30/20226/30/2022
Nonperforming Assets      
       
New York and other states*      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial $545 $560 $219 $179 $203 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  16,260  15,722  14,949  16,295  16,259 
Installment  124  59  23  29  40 
Total non-accrual loans  16,929  16,341  15,191  16,503  16,502 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  7  8  10  12  14 
Total nonperforming loans  16,936  16,349  15,201  16,515  16,516 
Other real estate owned  1,412  1,869  2,061  682  644 
Total nonperforming assets $18,348 $18,218 $17,262 $17,197 $17,160 
       
Florida      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial $314 $314 $314 $- $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  2,170  2,437  1,895  2,104  2,192 
Installment  -  62  83  65  5 
Total non-accrual loans  2,484  2,813  2,292  2,169  2,197 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  -  -  -  -  - 
Total nonperforming loans  2,484  2,813  2,292  2,169  2,197 
Other real estate owned  -  -  -  -  - 
Total nonperforming assets $2,484 $2,813 $2,292 $2,169 $2,197 
       
Total      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial $859 $874 $533 $179 $203 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  18,430  18,159  16,844  18,399  18,451 
Installment  124  121  106  94  45 
Total non-accrual loans  19,413  19,154  17,483  18,672  18,699 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  7  8  10  12  14 
Total nonperforming loans  19,420  19,162  17,493  18,684  18,713 
Other real estate owned  1,412  1,869  2,061  682  644 
Total nonperforming assets $20,832 $21,031 $19,554 $19,366 $19,357 
       
       
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs      
       
New York and other states*      
Commercial $(129)$- $- $- $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  (161) (53) (46) (164) (119)
Installment  21  (6) 31  34  12 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $(269)$(59)$(15)$(130)$(107)
       
Florida      
Commercial $- $- $- $- $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  -  (25) -  -  - 
Installment  40  31  -  (2) - 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $40 $6 $- $(2)$- 
       
Total      
Commercial $(129)$- $- $- $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  (161) (78) (46) (164) (119)
Installment  61  25  31  32  12 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $(229)$(53)$(15)$(132)$(107)
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1) $19,420 $19,162 $17,493 $18,684 $18,713 
Total nonperforming assets (1)  20,832  21,031  19,554  19,366  19,357 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)  (229) (53) (15) (132) (107)
       
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)  46,914  46,685  46,032  45,517  45,285 
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.40%  0.40%  0.37%  0.40%  0.41% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.34%  0.35%  0.33%  0.32%  0.31% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  0.96%  0.97%  0.97%  0.98%  1.00% 
Coverage ratio (1)  241.6%  243.6%  263.1%  243.6%  242.0% 
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)  -0.02%  0.00%  0.00%  -0.01%  -0.01% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A  N/A  N/A  N/A  N/A 
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended
 


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  June 30, 2023  June 30, 2022 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $120,646  $6912.29% $71,409  $1470.83%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  278,367   1,5432.20   282,800   1,3671.92 
State and political subdivisions  34   16.74   41   0- 
Corporate bonds  85,344   5162.42   87,556   5222.38 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities  20,724   1112.15   27,512   1402.04 
Other  686   31.75   686   21.17 
             
Total securities available for sale  505,801   2,8652.27   470,004   2,1781.85 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  551,087   6,9705.07   1,101,489   2,2530.82 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  7,204   754.17   8,859   873.93 
             
Total held to maturity securities  7,204   754.17   8,859   873.93 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  5,868   1107.50   5,797   654.49 
             
Commercial loans  249,040   3,2955.29   198,972   2,4024.83 
Residential mortgage loans  4,269,295   37,9923.56   4,049,271   34,7713.43 
Home equity lines of credit  303,134   4,5336.00   243,648   2,2693.74 
Installment loans  15,734   2426.16   9,321   1626.98 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  4,837,203   46,0623.81   4,501,212   39,6043.52 
             
Total interest earning assets  5,907,163  $56,0823.80   6,087,361  $44,1872.90 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (47,060)      (46,411)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  172,821       193,099     
             
             
Total assets $6,032,924      $6,234,049     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts $1,083,795  $490.02% $1,210,554  $420.01%
Money market accounts  613,204   1,7561.15   777,860   2100.11 
Savings  1,352,181   6550.19   1,564,454   1630.04 
Time deposits  1,372,248   9,2912.72   968,560   5360.22 
             
Total interest bearing deposits  4,421,428   11,7511.07   4,521,428   9510.08 
Short-term borrowings  124,089   2790.90   197,259   1760.36 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities  4,545,517  $12,0301.06   4,718,687  $1,1270.10 
             
Demand deposits  788,654       842,487     
Other liabilities  79,839       79,431     
Shareholders' equity  618,914       593,444     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,032,924      $6,234,049     
             
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)   $44,052     $43,060  
             
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)    2.74%    2.80%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)   2.98%    2.83%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)    -      -  
             
             
Net interest income   $44,052     $43,060  
             
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.    
             
             
             
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
             
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Six months ended  Six months ended 
  June 30, 2023  June 30, 2022 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $120,669   1,3832.29% $66,609   2330.70%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  282,683   3,1282.21   272,022   2,4541.80 
State and political subdivisions  34   16.74   41   16.73 
Corporate bonds  85,460   1,0372.43   70,362   7552.15 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities  21,423   2282.13   28,685   2942.05 
Other  686   50.73   686   41.17 
             
Total securities available for sale  510,955   5,7821.13   438,405   3,7411.71 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  563,938   13,5254.84   1,144,108   2,8250.50 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  7,372   1534.16   9,198   1773.86 
             
Total held to maturity securities  7,372   1534.16   9,198   1773.86 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  5,833   2203.77   5,701   1274.46 
             
Commercial loans  243,983   6,3195.18   196,991   4,9285.00 
Residential mortgage loans  4,241,207   74,9063.54   4,028,667   68,9683.43 
Home equity lines of credit  297,262   8,6525.87   238,122   4,3933.72 
Installment loans  14,535   4576.35   9,148   3187.00 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  4,796,987   90,3343.77   4,472,928   78,6073.52 
             
Total interest earning assets  5,885,085   110,0143.75   6,070,340   85,4772.82 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (46,677)      (46,584)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  173,990       200,193     
             
             
Total assets $6,012,398      $6,223,949     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts $1,108,452   1150.02% $1,201,078   860.01%
Money market accounts  607,064   2,5700.85   784,737   4240.11 
Savings  1,403,924   1,1850.17   1,546,316   3190.04 
Time deposits  1,267,193   14,5632.32   966,372   1,0820.23 
             
Total interest bearing deposits  4,386,633   18,4330.85   4,498,503   1,9110.09 
Short-term borrowings  127,957   5640.89   222,755   4100.37 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities  4,514,590   18,9970.85   4,721,258   2,3210.10 
             
Demand deposits  802,533       825,685     
Other liabilities  81,954       81,520     
Shareholders' equity  613,321       595,486     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,012,398      $6,223,949     
             
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)    91,017      83,156  
             
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)    2.90%    2.72%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)   3.10%    2.74%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)    -      -  
             
             
Net interest income    91,017      83,156  
             
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.    
     


Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets.   We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.


         
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION        
         
(dollars in thousands)        
(Unaudited)        
  6/30/20233/31/20236/30/2022    
Tangible Book Value Per Share        
         
Equity (GAAP) $621,389 $614,703 $594,632     
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553     
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $620,836 $614,150 $594,079     
         
Shares outstanding  19,024  19,024  19,127     
Tangible book value per share  32.63  32.28  31.06     
Book value per share  32.66  32.31  31.06     
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets        
Total Assets (GAAP) $6,075,625 $6,045,808 $6,226,791     
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553     
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $6,075,072 $6,045,255 $6,226,238     
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)  10.22%  10.16%  9.54%     
Equity to Assets (GAAP)  10.23%  10.17%  9.55%     
         
  Three months ended  Six months ended
Efficiency Ratio 6/30/20233/31/20236/30/2022  6/30/20236/30/2022
         
Net interest income (GAAP) $44,052 $46,965 $43,060   $91,017 $83,156 
Taxable equivalent adjustment  -  -  -    -  - 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)  44,052  46,965  43,060    91,017  83,156 
Non-interest income (GAAP)  4,598  4,669  4,916    9,267  10,099 
Less: Net gain on sale of building  -  -  -    -  268 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $48,650 $51,634 $47,976   $100,284 $92,987 
         
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $27,327 $27,679 $25,005   $55,006 $47,770 
Less: Other real estate expense, net  148  225  74    373  85 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $27,179 $27,454 $24,931   $54,633 $47,685 
         
Efficiency Ratio  55.87%  53.17%  51.97%    54.48%  51.28% 
         
         

 

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank
  
Contact:Robert Leonard
 Executive Vice President
 (518) 381-3693