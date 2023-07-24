The Global Solar Energy Storage Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5,508.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Energy Storage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360322/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the solar energy storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in costs of solar PV systems, rise in global energy demand, and growth in government support.



The solar energy storage market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Utilities

• Residential

• Commercial and Industrial



By Installation Sites

• On-grid

• Off-grid



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of clean energy technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the solar energy storage market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in renewable energy sources and growing popularity of microgrids and zero-energy buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the solar energy storage market covers the following areas:

• Solar energy storage market sizing

• Solar energy storage market forecast

• Solar energy storage market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar energy storage market vendors that include Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, AEG Power Solutions BV, Aura Power Developments Ltd., BASF SE, BYD Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Enact Systems Inc., EnerSys, General Electric Co., Helios New Energy Technology Australia Pty. Ltd., Leclanche SA, LG Electronics Inc., Primus Power Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and ABB Ltd. Also, the solar energy storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

