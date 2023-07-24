MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Announces New $50 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

VONORE, Tenn., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase authorization under which the Company may repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding shares of common stock. The new authorization will become effective upon the expiration of the Company’s existing $50 million share repurchase authorization.



The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be determined by the Company’s management at its discretion based on ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the business, the market price of the Company’s common stock and general market conditions. Share repurchases under the program may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, accelerated share repurchases, tender offers, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The program has no expiration date and does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats -- while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: investors.mastercraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

