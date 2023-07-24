The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Sector Market is forecasted to grow by USD 11,827.99 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Sector Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288867/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare sector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by push for digitization in healthcare, growing demand for reduced healthcare cost, and growing number of partnerships and collaborations.



The artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare sector market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Medical imaging and diagnostics

• Drug discovery

• Virtual assistants

• Operations management

• Others



By Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new growing potential for AI-based tools in elderly care as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare sector market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of precision medicine and the rising adoption of technology since covid-19 will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare sector market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare sector market sizing

• Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare sector market forecast

• Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare sector market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare sector market vendors that include Ada Health GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atomwise Inc., BenchSci Analytics Inc., CarePredict Inc., Catalia Health, Cyclica, Deep Genomics Inc., Entelai, Exscientia PLC, General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MaxQ AI, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare sector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

