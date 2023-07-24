Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $12.1 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $10.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2023 was $44.2 million, or $5.96 per diluted common share, compared to $42.2 million, or $5.34 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2022.



The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 23, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023.

Discussing results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We closed our fiscal year with yet another strong quarter. The historic loan growth in our second fiscal quarter continued to prove beneficial, as National Lending Division interest income increased by $29.8 million to $53.3 million over the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Our National Lending Division finished the fiscal year with record purchases with $1.14 billion, including $48.8 million for the quarter. This resulted in net growth in our purchased portfolio of $1.00 billion, or 209.9%, compared with June 30, 2022. In addition to the growth in loan balances, our National Lending Division’s combined yield increased to 8.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 7.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Asset quality remains strong, with non-performing assets of 0.55% of total assets, as compared to 0.82% of total assets at June 30, 2022.” Mr. Wayne continued, “As a result of the increase in the average balances of our loan portfolio, we are reporting earnings of $1.61 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.7%, and a return on average assets of 1.7% for the quarter.”

As of June 30, 2023, total assets were $2.87 billion, an increase of $1.29 billion, or 81.3%, from total assets of $1.58 billion as of June 30, 2022.

The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2023:





Loan Portfolio Changes June 30, 2023

Balance March 31, 2023

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 1,480,119 $ 1,460,598 $ 19,521 1.34 % National Lending Originated 987,832 994,707 (6,875 ) (0.69 %) SBA National 24,873 25,537 (664 ) (2.60 %) Community Banking 27,536 28,953 (1,417 ) (4.89 %) Total $ 2,520,360 $ 2,509,795 $ 10,565 0.42 %





June 30, 2023

Balance June 30, 2022

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 1,480,119 $ 477,682 $ 1,002,437 209.85 % National Lending Originated 987,832 759,229 228,603 30.11 % SBA National 24,873 33,046 (8,173 ) (24.73 %) Community Banking 27,536 34,909 (7,373 ) (21.12 %) Total $ 2,520,360 $ 1,304,866 $ 1,215,494 93.15 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $133.0 million, which consisted of $48.8 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 89.9% of unpaid principal balance, and $84.2 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 54,253 $ 84,171 $ 138,424 $ 37,032 $ 172,851 $ 209,883 Net investment basis 48,783 84,171 132,954 36,502 172,851 209,353 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.12 % 9.58 % 8.71 % 9.25 % 7.03 % 7.91 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 8.12 % N/A 8.12 % 9.25 % N/A 9.25 % Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 1,314,783 $ 556,991 $ 1,871,774 $ 199,523 $ 587,840 $ 787,363 Net investment basis 1,143,786 556,991 1,700,777 187,914 587,840 775,754 Loan returns during the period: Yield 7.93 % 8.84 % 8.36 % 8.91 % 6.73 % 7.65 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 7.93 % N/A 7.93 % 8.92 % N/A 8.92 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 1,667,947 $ 987,832 $ 2,655,779 $ 512,006 $ 759,229 $ 1,271,235 Net investment basis 1,480,119 987,832 2,467,951 477,682 759,229 1,236,911

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”





Deposits increased by $649.5 million, or 50.4%, from June 30, 2022. The increase was attributable to increases in time deposits of $791.9 million, or 622.0%, and money market deposits of $31.8 million, or 12.9%, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $185.3 million, or 56.3%. The primary reason for the net increase in deposits was due to the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $600.4 million compared to June 30, 2022. The use of brokered time deposits is part of the Bank’s strategy to fund the loan purchases. The decrease in demand deposits was primarily due to a decrease in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) Liquidity Facility balance during the year ended June 30, 2023 as the balance of PPP loans purchased by The Loan Source, Inc. that remain outstanding decreased significantly during this period.



Shareholders’ equity increased by $48.3 million, or 19.5%, from June 30, 2022, primarily due to net income of $44.2 million, the issuance of 194 thousand shares of voting common stock, adding $8.0 million to shareholders’ equity, and stock-based compensation of $3.4 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 136 thousand shares of voting common stock at a weighted average price per share of $37.99, which resulted in a $5.2 million decrease to shareholders’ equity.





Net income increased by $1.8 million to $12.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $10.6 million to $34.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $23.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the following:

An increase in interest income earned on loans of $29.9 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s originated and purchased portfolios, due to higher average balances in both portfolios and higher rates earned on the originated portfolio, partially offset by lower rates earned on the purchased portfolio; and

An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $2.6 million, primarily due to higher rates earned; partially offset by,

An increase in deposit interest expense of $17.0 million, due to higher interest rates and higher average balances in interest-bearing deposits; and

An increase in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $5.3 million, primarily due to higher average balances.





The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Interest Average Interest Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 28,071 $ 427 6.10 % $ 35,028 $ 451 5.16 % SBA National 25,706 705 11.00 % 33,788 522 6.20 % National Lending: Originated 994,616 23,762 9.58 % 720,101 12,622 7.03 % Purchased 1,461,164 29,584 8.12 % 474,393 10,937 9.25 % Total National Lending 2,455,780 53,346 8.71 % 1,194,494 23,559 7.91 % Total $ 2,509,557 $ 54,478 8.71 % $ 1,263,310 $ 24,532 7.79 % Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Interest Average Interest Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 30,271 $ 1,915 6.33 % $ 41,009 $ 2,143 5.23 % SBA National 28,138 2,896 10.29 % 35,678 2,356 6.60 % SBA PPP - - 0.00 % 633 17 2.69 % National Lending: Originated 922,438 81,534 8.84 % 627,786 42,256 6.73 % Purchased 1,040,940 82,549 7.93 % 458,036 40,820 8.91 % Total National Lending 1,963,378 164,083 8.36 % 1,085,822 83,076 7.65 % Total $ 2,021,787 $ 168,894 8.35 % $ 1,163,142 $ 87,592 7.53 %

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, transactional income increased by $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.4 million due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 8.1%, a decrease from 9.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 24,821 6.81 % $ 7,432 6.29 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 4,763 1.31 % 3,505 2.96 % Total transactional income 4,763 1.31 % 3,505 2.96 % Total $ 29,584 8.12 % $ 10,937 9.25 % Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 69,788 6.70 % $ 28,811 6.29 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned - 0.00 % 31 0.01 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 12,761 1.23 % 12,009 2.62 % Total transactional income 12,761 1.23 % 12,040 2.63 % Total $ 82,549 7.93 % $ 40,851 8.92 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.



2. Noninterest income decreased by $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, principally due to the following:



A decrease in correspondent fee income of $3.5 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and related net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is comprised of the following components:





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Correspondent Fee $ 8 $ 1,067 Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 132 1,451 Earned Net Servicing Interest 67 1,168 Total $ 207 $ 3,686

The Bank has $177 thousand of unamortized correspondent fee and purchased accrued interest remaining at June 30, 2023. The decrease in correspondent fee income was partially offset by:

An increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $278 thousand, due to the sale of $5.4 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



3. Noninterest expense increased by $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to the following:



An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.7 million, primarily due to increases in regular compensation, stock compensation expense, and incentive compensation expense;

An increase in deposit insurance expense of $443 thousand, primarily due to the increase in average assets and decrease in Tier 1 leverage ratio, which increased the Bank’s assessment rate; and

An increase in other noninterest expense of $408 thousand, primarily due to a one-time $338 thousand decrease in non-income tax expense that was reclassified out of other noninterest expense and into income tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and a $45 thousand increase in travel and meals and entertainment expense; and

An increase in loan expense of $382 thousand, due to increases in general loan expense and collection expense.



4. Income tax expense increased by $877 thousand to $6.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.5%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $5.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.8%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in income tax expense is due to the increase in pre-tax income. The decrease in the effective tax rate from June 30, 2022 is primarily due to a one-time income tax accrual adjustment of $290 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



As of June 30, 2023, nonperforming assets totaled $15.7 million, or 0.55% of total assets, compared to $12.9 million, or 0.82% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, past due loans totaled $13.1 million, or 0.52% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $7.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.4%, compared to 16.1% at June 30, 2022, and the Total capital ratio was 12.3% at June 30, 2023, compared to 19.5% at June 30, 2022. Capital ratios decreased due to an increase in assets, primarily loans, partially offset by increased earnings.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,515 $ 2,095 Short-term investments 195,394 169,984 Total cash and cash equivalents 197,909 172,079 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 53,403 54,911 Equity securities, at fair value 6,771 6,798 Total investment securities 60,174 61,709 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,940,563 882,187 Commercial and industrial 499,815 352,729 Residential real estate 79,497 69,209 Consumer 485 741 Total loans 2,520,360 1,304,866 Less: Allowance for loan losses 7,304 5,028 Loans, net 2,513,056 1,299,838 Premises and equipment, net 27,737 9,606 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 24,644 1,610 Loan servicing rights, net 1,530 1,285 Bank-owned life insurance 18,364 17,922 Other assets 26,524 18,710 Total assets $ 2,869,938 $ 1,582,759 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 143,738 $ 329,007 Savings and interest checking 596,347 585,274 Money market 277,939 246,095 Time 919,183 127,317 Total deposits 1,937,207 1,287,693 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 562,615 15,000 Lease liability 21,918 4,451 Other liabilities 51,535 27,294 Total liabilities 2,573,275 1,334,438 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,668,650 and 7,442,103 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively 7,669 7,442 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 2022 - - Additional paid-in capital 42,840 38,749 Retained earnings 246,872 202,980 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (718 ) (850 ) Total shareholders' equity 296,663 248,321 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,869,938 $ 1,582,759





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 54,478 $ 24,532 $ 168,894 $ 87,592 Interest on available-for-sale securities 374 81 1,122 316 Other interest and dividend income 2,900 262 7,155 628 Total interest and dividend income 57,752 24,875 177,171 88,536 Interest expense: Deposits 18,139 1,121 48,076 4,529 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,430 115 10,225 493 Obligation under capital lease agreements 28 20 74 90 Total interest expense 23,597 1,256 58,375 5,112 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 34,155 23,619 118,796 83,424 Provision (credit) for loan losses 453 (879 ) 2,303 (2,462 ) Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 33,702 24,498 116,493 85,886 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 448 410 1,589 1,646 Gain on sales of SBA loans 278 - 576 - Gain on sales of PPP loans - - - 86 Net unrealized loss on equity securities (81 ) (180 ) (208 ) (511 ) Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net - 100 (73 ) 155 Correspondent fee income 207 3,686 2,534 22,528 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - - 96 - Bank-owned life insurance income 114 107 443 424 Other noninterest income 146 21 301 117 Total noninterest income 1,112 4,144 5,258 24,445 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,570 8,912 35,721 31,138 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,100 891 4,214 3,558 Professional fees 624 437 2,554 1,891 Data processing fees 1,305 1,203 4,995 4,544 Marketing expense 339 223 922 733 Loan acquisition and collection expense 673 291 2,514 3,202 FDIC insurance premiums 540 97 1,224 395 Other noninterest expense 1,210 802 4,392 3,322 Total noninterest expense 16,361 12,856 56,536 48,783 Income before income tax expense 18,453 15,786 65,215 61,548 Income tax expense 6,367 5,490 21,028 19,385 Net income $ 12,086 $ 10,296 $ 44,187 $ 42,163 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 7,459,074 7,506,465 7,345,253 7,806,626 Diluted 7,523,508 7,617,933 7,413,932 7,902,610 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.62 $ 1.37 $ 6.02 $ 5.40 Diluted 1.61 1.35 5.96 5.34 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04









NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 60,584 $ 374 2.48 % $ 62,347 $ 81 0.52 % Loans (1) (2) 2,509,557 54,478 8.71 % 1,263,310 24,532 7.79 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20,483 260 5.09 % 1,513 7 1.86 % Short-term investments (3) 201,493 2,640 5.26 % 168,059 255 0.61 % Total interest-earning assets 2,792,117 57,752 8.30 % 1,495,229 24,875 6.67 % Cash and due from banks 2,508 2,667 Other non-interest earning assets 64,580 45,742 Total assets $ 2,859,205 $ 1,543,638 Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 567,746 $ 5,594 3.95 % $ 410,628 $ 391 0.38 % Money market accounts 252,560 1,785 2.83 % 263,540 215 0.33 % Savings accounts 83,782 330 1.58 % 141,526 204 0.58 % Time deposits 973,216 10,430 4.30 % 119,235 311 1.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,877,304 18,139 3.88 % 934,929 1,121 0.48 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 472,440 5,430 4.61 % 15,000 115 3.08 % Capital lease obligations 21,972 28 0.51 % 4,615 20 1.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,371,716 23,597 3.99 % 954,544 1,256 0.53 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 173,668 326,690 Other liabilities 23,095 12,881 Total liabilities 2,568,479 1,294,115 Shareholders' equity 290,726 249,523 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,859,205 $ 1,543,638 Net interest income $ 34,155 $ 23,619 Interest rate spread 4.31 % 6.14 % Net interest margin (4) 4.91 % 6.34 % Cost of funds (5)

3.72

%

0.39

%

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (3) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets. (5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 60,760 $ 1,122 1.85 % $ 64,560 $ 316 0.49 % Loans (1) (2) 2,021,787 168,894 8.35 % 1,163,142 87,592 7.53 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,600 397 3.75 % 1,306 26 1.99 % Short-term investments (3) 171,949 6,758 3.93 % 290,167 602 0.21 % Total interest-earning assets 2,265,096 177,171 7.82 % 1,519,175 88,536 5.83 % Cash and due from banks 2,525 2,681 Other non-interest earning assets 78,986 49,503 Total assets $ 2,346,607 $ 1,571,359 Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 539,022 $ 15,584 2.89 % $ 330,228 $ 960 0.29 % Money market accounts 250,152 4,368 1.75 % 265,116 806 0.30 % Savings accounts 113,678 1,178 1.04 % 110,145 565 0.51 % Time deposits 703,591 26,946 3.83 % 185,347 2,198 1.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,606,443 48,076 2.99 % 890,836 4,529 0.51 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 234,623 10,225 4.36 % 15,000 493 3.29 % Capital lease obligations 15,859 74 0.47 % 5,228 90 1.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,856,925 58,375 3.14 % 911,064 5,112 0.56 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 208,287 403,760 Other liabilities 13,337 14,167 Total liabilities 2,078,549 1,328,991 Shareholders' equity 268,058 242,368 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,346,607 $ 1,571,359 Net interest income $ 118,796 $ 83,424 Interest rate spread 4.68 % 5.27 % Net interest margin (4) 5.24 % 5.49 % Cost of funds (5) 2.83 % 0.39 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (3) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.







NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Net interest income $ 34,155 $ 32,239 $ 28,752 $ 23,649 $ 23,619 Provision (credit) for loan losses 453 676 325 850 (879 ) Noninterest income 1,112 1,188 1,301 1,659 4,144 Noninterest expense 16,361 13,836 13,704 12,634 12,856 Net income 12,086 12,517 11,298 8,287 10,296 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,459,074 7,352,447 7,256,281 7,312,291 7,506,465 Diluted 7,523,508 7,413,812 7,323,402 7,394,089 7,617,933 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.62 $ 1.70 $ 1.56 $ 1.13 $ 1.37 Diluted 1.61 1.69 1.54 1.12 1.35 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 1.70 % 1.80 % 2.13 % 2.03 % 2.68 % Return on average equity 16.67 % 18.53 % 17.48 % 13.07 % 16.55 % Net interest rate spread (1) 4.31 % 4.19 % 5.42 % 5.61 % 6.14 % Net interest margin (2) 4.91 % 4.75 % 5.82 % 5.96 % 6.34 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 46.39 % 41.39 % 45.60 % 49.92 % 46.31 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.30 % 1.99 % 2.58 % 3.09 % 3.34 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.73 % 118.20 % 119.28 % 142.88 % 156.64 % As of: June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 280 $ 379 $ 448 $ 520 $ 550 Commercial real estate 3,548 3,355 3,297 3,528 5,031 Commercial and industrial 520 561 631 452 202 Consumer - - 8 8 11 Total originated portfolio 4,348 4,295 4,384 4,508 5,794 Total purchased portfolio 11,335 10,227 8,515 9,089 7,152 Total nonperforming loans 15,683 14,522 12,899 13,597 12,946 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net - - - 90 - Total nonperforming assets $ 15,683 $ 14,522 $ 12,899 $ 13,687 $ 12,946 Past due loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.70 % 0.74 % 0.97 % 0.53 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.62 % 0.58 % 0.51 % 0.93 % 0.99 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.51 % 0.46 % 0.79 % 0.82 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.40 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 46.57 % 48.84 % 49.70 % 43.38 % 38.34 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 240 $ (5 ) $ (190 ) $ (20 ) $ (92 ) Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 595.38 % 614.90 % 661.48 % 328.35 % 294.20 % Net loans to deposits (5) 129.73 % 117.56 % 113.74 % 109.78 % 100.94 % Purchased loans to total loans (6) 58.73 % 58.20 % 59.23 % 32.62 % 36.61 % Equity to total assets 10.34 % 9.90 % 9.38 % 14.47 % 15.69 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.03 % 11.59 % 10.84 % 17.36 % 19.08 % Total capital ratio 12.33 % 11.89 % 11.11 % 17.77 % 19.47 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.37 % 10.06 % 12.53 % 15.59 % 16.13 % Total shareholders’ equity $ 296,663 $ 283,869 $ 263,427 $ 252,163 $ 248,321 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders’ equity 296,663 283,869 263,427 252,163 248,321 Less: Intangible assets (7) - - - (1,141 ) (1,285 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 296,663 $ 283,869 $ 263,427 $ 251,022 $ 247,036 Common shares outstanding 7,668,650 7,668,650 7,511,044 7,477,158 7,442,103 Book value per common share $ 38.69 $ 37.02 $ 35.07 $ 33.72 $ 33.37 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8) 38.69 37.02 35.07 33.57 33.19 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income. (4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (5) During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank changed its internal policy limit to calculate based on deposits, not core deposits (non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand). Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 125%). (6) Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 60%). (7) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank no longer excludes the loan servicing rights asset from tangible common shareholders’ equity. (8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.





