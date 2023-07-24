The Global 5G Technology Market is forecasted to grow by USD 440.19 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 93.25% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G Technology Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282371/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the 5G technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing r&d and deployment of 5G network, government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity, and growing adoption of smartphones and demand for better connectivity.



The 5G technology market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Energy and utilities

• Healthcare and others



By Component

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of 5G networks for smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G technology market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic collaboration among market participants and government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5g technology market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Nokia Corp., Siemens AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., T Mobile US Inc., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Ltd., Tietoevry, TIM S.p.A., Viavi Solutions Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and HCL Technologies Ltd.. Also, the 5g technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

