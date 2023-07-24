The Global 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4,355.12 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.65% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271984/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the 21700 lithium-ion battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the improved capacity and performance of lithium-ion battery, the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs, and the decline in costs of lithium-ion batteries.



The 21700 lithium-ion battery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Others



By Type

• Lithium nickel manganese cobalt

• Lithium titanate

• Lithium iron phosphate

• Lithium cobalt oxide



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in battery recycling initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the 21700 lithium-ion battery market growth during the next few years. Also, EV charging with vehicle-to-grid technology and revision in safety standards of lithium-ion batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the 21700 lithium-ion battery market covers the following areas:

• 21700 lithium-ion battery market sizing

• 21700 lithium-ion battery market forecast

• 21700 lithium-ion battery market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 21700 lithium-ion battery market vendors that include AA Portable Power Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Far East Holding Group Co. Ltd., GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong CVATOP New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Great Power Energy and Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianpeng Power Supply Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzen ACE Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzen Fest Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen A and S Power Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Tesla Inc., and TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. Also, the 21700 lithium-ion battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

