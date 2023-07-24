The Global HDPE Pipe Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6,289.46 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HDPE Pipe Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246350/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for water supply, improvement in the performance of HDPE pipes, and a rise in the use of HDPE pipes in the oil and gas industry.



The HDPE pipe market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Water supply

• Agricultural irrigation

• Sewage system

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Type

• PE 100

• PE 80

• PE 63



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the mechanical coupling in HDPE pipes as one of the prime reasons driving the HDPE pipe market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of HDPE pipes in landfill applications and expanding capabilities in horizontal directional drilling will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the HDPE pipe market covers the following areas:

• HDPE pipe market sizing

• HDPE pipe market forecast

• HDPE pipe market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HDPE pipe market vendors that include Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., APL Apollo TUBES Ltd., Astral Poly Technik Ltd., Atkore Inc., Genuit Group Plc, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, JM Eagle Inc, Lane Enterprises Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, POLYPLASTIC Group, Prinsco Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd., Qenos Pty Ltd., Unidelta Spa, Uponor Corp., Wavin BV, Chevron Corp., and Formosa Plastics Corp. Also, the HDPE pipe market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

