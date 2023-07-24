Range Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights –

  • Cash flow from operating activities of $127 million
  • Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $187 million
  • Capital spending was $175 million, approximately 30% of the 2023 budget
  • Production averaged 2.1 Bcfe per day, approximately 68% natural gas
  • Price realizations including hedges of $2.88 per mcfe – premium of $0.78 over NYMEX natural gas
  • NGL realizations of $21.51 per barrel – premium of $0.33 over Mont Belvieu equivalent
  • Natural gas differentials, including basis hedging, averaged ($0.47) per mcf to NYMEX
  • Repurchased $61.6 million face value of 2025 senior notes at a discount

Commenting on the quarter, Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO said, “Second quarter results reflect the resilience and durability of Range’s business. Range’s competitive cost structure, low relative capital intensity, liquids optionality and thoughtful hedging allowed us to generate healthy full-cycle margins and maintain our trajectory towards our target capital structure, despite what we expect is a cyclical low in commodity prices. The Range team remains focused on efficiently developing our Marcellus assets to create value for shareholders into what we believe is an improving macro outlook for natural gas and natural gas liquids.”  

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

GAAP revenues for second quarter 2023 totaled $637 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $127 million, and GAAP net income was $30 million ($0.12 per diluted share).  Second quarter earnings results include a $124 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for second quarter 2023 totaled $590 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $187 million.  Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $72 million ($0.30 per diluted share) in second quarter 2023.

The following table details Range’s second quarter 2023 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 2Q 2023
(per mcfe)		 2Q 2022
(per mcfe)		  Increase (Decrease)
       
Direct operating(a) $0.13  $0.10  30%
Transportation, gathering,
processing and compression(a)		  1.42   1.70  (16%)
Taxes other than income  0.04   0.04  0%
General and administrative(a)  0.16   0.17  (6%)
Interest expense(a)  0.16   0.21  (24%)
Total cash unit costs(b)       1.90        2.22  (14%)
Depletion, depreciation and
amortization (DD&A)		  0.45   0.46  (2%)
Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.35  $ 2.68  (12%)

(a)   Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.
(b)   Totals may not be exact due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for second quarter 2023(a):

 2Q23 Production & Realized Pricing
  Natural Gas
(Mcf)
 Oil (Bbl)
 NGLs
(Bbl)
 Natural Gas
Equivalent (Mcfe)
         
Net production per day  1,422,158   7,234   102,532   2,080,752 
         
Average NYMEX price $2.10  $73.98  $21.18   
Differential, including basis hedging  (0.47)  (9.71)  0.33   
Realized prices before NYMEX hedges  1.63       64.27   21.51   2.40 
Settled NYMEX hedges  0.71   (1.73)      —   0.48 
Average realized prices after hedges $ 2.34  $ 62.54  $ 21.51  $ 2.88 

(a)   Totals may not be exact due to rounding

Second quarter 2023 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $2.88 per mcfe.

  • The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $1.63 per mcf, or a ($0.47) per mcf differential to NYMEX. The Company continues to expect an average 2023 natural gas differential versus NYMEX to be within a range of ($0.35) to ($0.45) per mcf.

  • Range’s pre-hedge NGL price during the quarter was $21.51 per barrel, approximately $0.33 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent.

  • Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $64.27 per barrel, or $9.71 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect the 2023 condensate differential to average $9.00-$13.00 below WTI.

Capital Expenditures and Operational Activity

Second quarter 2023 drilling and completion expenditures were $166 million. In addition, during the quarter, approximately $9 million was invested in acreage leasehold, gathering systems and other. Second quarter capital spending represented approximately 30% of Range’s total capital budget in 2023.
  
The table below summarizes expected 2023 activity regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.   In aggregate, Range expects to turn to sales approximately 650,000 feet of lateral in 2023.

 Wells TIL
2Q 2023		 2023
Planned TIL		 Remaining
2023
SW PA Super-Rich1 3 0
SW PA Wet7 31 21
SW PA Dry3 24 17
NE PA Dry0 3 3
Total Wells11 61 41


Financial Position and Buyback Activity

As of June 30, 2023, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $1.63 billion, consisting of $1.79 billion of senior notes and $162 million in cash. During the second quarter, Range repurchased in the open market $61.6 million principal amount of the 4.875% senior notes due 2025 at a discount.

Guidance – 2023

Capital & Production Guidance

Range is targeting a maintenance program in 2023, resulting in approximately flat production at 2.12 – 2.16 Bcfe per day, with ~30% attributed to liquids production. Range’s 2023 all-in capital budget is $570 million - $615 million.

Updated Full Year 2023 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense:$0.11 - $0.13 per mcfe
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense:$1.46 - $1.50 per mcfe
Taxes other than income:$0.04 - $0.05 per mcfe
Exploration expense:$22 - $28 million
G&A expense:$0.17 - $0.19 per mcfe
Interest expense:$0.14 - $0.16 per mcfe
DD&A expense:$0.46 - $0.48 per mcfe
Net brokered gas marketing expense:$0 - $5 million


2023 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production.

FY 2023 Natural Gas:(1)NYMEX minus $0.35 to $0.45
FY 2023 Natural Gas Liquids:(2)MB minus $1.00 to +$1.00 per barrel
FY 2023 Oil/Condensate:WTI minus $9.00 to $13.00

(1) Including basis hedging
(2) Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help improve and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged Marcellus and other basis differentials for natural gas to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of June 30, 2023, was a net gain of $30.7 million.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, July 25 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 25th.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) as defined in this release represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.
  
We believe that the presentation of PV10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.  More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events.  Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
                        
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS                       
                        
Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional                       
details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q                       
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)                       
                        
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   %  2023   2022   %
                        
Revenues and other income:                       
Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a)$468,382  $1,356,892      $1,204,664  $2,389,243     
Derivative fair value income (loss) 123,734   (239,922)      491,701   (1,178,979)    
Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b) 41,350   106,337       118,767   193,760     
Interest income (b) 1,780   30       2,737   41     
Other (b) 1,731   1,806       5,468   1,814     
Total revenues and other income 636,977   1,225,143   -48%  1,823,337   1,405,879   30%
                        
Costs and expenses:                       
Direct operating 23,470   19,688       50,039   39,627     
Direct operating – stock-based compensation (c) 426   362       841   711     
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 268,190   320,407       553,673   618,194     
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression – settlements    7,500          7,500     
Taxes other than income 6,993   8,053       14,887   15,132     
Brokered natural gas and marketing 44,340   109,423       110,747   202,027     
Brokered natural gas and marketing – stock-based compensation (c) 460   686       1,121   1,205     
Exploration 7,145   7,188       11,429   11,435     
Exploration – non-cash stock-based compensation (c) 303   318       623   770     
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 25,786   7,137       33,296   9,133     
General and administrative 30,363   32,434       63,785   62,907     
General and administrative – stock-based compensation (c) 8,415   10,270       18,015   21,843     
General and administrative – lawsuit settlements 748   204       872   695     
Exit costs 48,654   36,069       60,977   47,184     
Deferred compensation plan (d) 11,153   (19,221)      20,549   54,122     
Interest expense 29,769   38,863       60,626   83,964     
Interest expense – amortization of deferred financing costs (e) 1,348   3,138       2,693   5,212     
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (439)  22       (439)  69,232     
Depletion, depreciation and amortization 85,016   86,498       171,578   172,102     
Gain on sale of assets (106)  (82)      (244)  (413)    
Total costs and expenses 592,034   668,957   -11%  1,175,068   1,422,582   -17%
                        
Income (loss) before income taxes 44,943   556,186   -92%  648,269   (16,703)  3981%
                        
Income tax (benefit) expense:                       
Current (300)  9,000       2,399   13,751     
Deferred 15,012   94,331       134,192   (26,501)    
  14,712   103,331       136,591   (12,750)    
                        
Net income (loss)$30,231  $452,855   -93% $511,678  $(3,953)  13044%
                        
Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:                       
Basic$0.12  $1.81      $2.10  $(0.02)    
Diluted$0.12  $1.77      $2.07  $(0.02)    
                        
Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported:                       
Basic 238,970   243,492   -2%  238,497   244,416   -2%
Diluted 241,105   248,650   -3%  241,069   244,416   -1%


 (a)See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.
 (b)Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-Q.
 (c)Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.
 (d)Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.
 (e)Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.


        
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
        
BALANCE SHEETS       
(In thousands) June 30,   December 31, 
  2023   2022 
  (Unaudited)   (Audited) 
Assets       
Current assets$385,324  $538,662 
Derivative assets 256,668   41,915 
Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method 6,016,670   5,890,404 
Transportation and field assets 1,732   2,434 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,637   84,070 
Other 77,141   68,077 
 $6,790,172  $6,625,562 
        
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity       
Current liabilities$647,465  $864,678 
Asset retirement obligations 4,570   4,570 
Derivative liabilities    151,417 
        
Bank debt    9,509 
Senior notes 1,772,655   1,832,451 
        
Total debt 1,772,655   1,841,960 
        
Deferred tax liability 467,768   333,571 
Derivative liabilities 1,018   15,495 
Deferred compensation liabilities 64,633   99,907 
Operating lease liabilities 18,135   20,903 
Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 114,629   112,981 
Divestiture contract obligation 311,692   304,074 
        
Common stock and retained earnings 3,826,424   3,305,198 
Other comprehensive income 485   467 
Common stock held in treasury (439,302)  (429,659)
Total stockholders’ equity 3,387,607   2,876,006 
 $6,790,172  $6,625,562 


RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure              
(Unaudited, in thousands)              
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   %   2023   2022   % 
                        
Total revenues and other income, as reported$636,977  $1,225,143   -48% $1,823,337  $1,405,879   30%
Adjustment for certain special items:                       
Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (gain) loss (47,148)  (167,788)      (380,647)  638,134     
Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP$589,829  $1,057,355   -44% $1,442,690  $2,044,013   -29%


                
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
                
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES               
(Unaudited, in thousands)               
                
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
                
Net income (loss)$30,231  $452,855  $511,678  $(3,953)
Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations:               
Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 15,012   94,331   134,192   (26,501)
Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment 85,016   86,498   171,578   172,102 
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 25,786   7,137   33,296   9,133 
Derivative fair value (income) loss (123,734)  239,922   (491,701)  1,178,979 
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments 76,586   (407,710)  111,054   (540,845)
Divestiture contract obligation 48,559   35,907   60,774   46,861 
Amortization of deferred issuance costs and other 1,284   3,155   2,594   5,120 
Deferred and stock-based compensation 20,722   (7,958)  41,403   78,155 
Gain on sale of assets and other (106)  (82)  (244)  (413)
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (439)  22   (439)  69,232 
                
Changes in working capital:               
Accounts receivable 92,768   (165,872)  317,981   (107,198)
Other current assets 2,337   (17,191)  (2,998)  (23,099)
Accounts payable (65,321)  (15,622)  (76,143)  36,374 
Accrued liabilities and other (82,111)  19,314   (211,479)  (162,827)
Net changes in working capital (52,327)  (179,371)  27,361   (256,750)
Net cash provided from operating activities$126,590  $324,706  $601,546  $731,120 
                
                
                
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure               
(Unaudited, in thousands)               
                
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported$126,590  $324,706  $601,546  $731,120 
Net changes in working capital 52,327   179,371   (27,361)  256,750 
Exploration expense 7,145   7,188   11,429   11,435 
Lawsuit settlements 748   204   872   695 
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements    7,500      7,500 
Non-cash compensation adjustment and other 194   518   48   911 
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital – non-GAAP measure$187,004  $519,487  $586,534  $1,008,411 
                
                
                
ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING               
(Unaudited, in thousands)               
                
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Basic:               
Weighted average shares outstanding 244,414   250,151   244,043   250,853 
Stock held by deferred compensation plan (5,444)  (6,659)  (5,546)  (6,437)
Adjusted basic 238,970   243,492   238,497   244,416 
                
Dilutive:               
Weighted average shares outstanding 244,414   250,151   244,043   250,853 
Dilutive stock options under treasury method (3,309)  (1,501)  (2,974)  (6,437)
Adjusted dilutive 241,105   248,650   241,069   244,416 


      
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
      
RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD PARTY TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES, a non-GAAP measure
     
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)     
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   %   2023   2022   % 
Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components:                       
Natural gas sales$225,359  $909,754      $666,939  $1,539,677     
NGL sales 200,717   374,699       457,157   713,068     
Oil sales 42,306   72,439       80,568   136,498     
Total oil and gas sales, as reported$468,382  $1,356,892   -65% $1,204,664  $2,389,243   -50%
                        
Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported:$123,734  $(239,922)     $491,701  $(1,178,979)    
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments – (gain) loss:                       
Natural gas (77,725)  367,347       (114,375)  466,805     
NGLs    10,505          22,823     
Crude Oil 1,139   29,858       3,321   51,217     
Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure$47,148  $167,788      $380,647  $(638,134)    
                        
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components:                       
Natural gas$142,121  $176,788      $294,710  $337,224     
NGLs 125,815   151,119       258,527   288,459     
Oil 254          436   11     
Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported$268,190  $327,907      $553,673  $625,694     
                        
Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c)                       
Natural gas sales$303,084  $542,407      $781,314  $1,072,872     
NGL sales 200,717   364,194       457,157   690,245     
Oil sales 41,167   42,581       77,247   85,281     
Total$544,968  $949,182   -43%  1,315,718   1,848,398   -29%
                        
Production of oil and gas during the periods (a):                       
Natural gas (mcf) 129,416,394   131,721,014   -2%  263,062,458   262,971,351   0%
NGL (bbl) 9,330,430   8,784,851   6%  18,620,169   17,238,296   8%
Oil (bbl) 658,249   716,168   -8%  1,231,285   1,446,630   -15%
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 189,348,468   188,727,128   0%  382,171,182   375,080,907   2%
                        
Production of oil and gas – average per day (a):                       
Natural gas (mcf) 1,422,158   1,447,484   -2%  1,453,384   1,452,880   0%
NGL (bbl) 102,532   96,537   6%  102,874   95,239   8%
Oil (bbl) 7,234   7,870   -8%  6,803   7,992   -15%
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,080,752   2,073,924   0%  2,111,443   2,072,270   2%
                        
Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third party transportation costs:                       
Natural gas (mcf)$1.74  $6.91   -75% $2.54  $5.85   -57%
NGL (bbl)$21.51  $42.65   -50% $24.55  $41.37   -41%
Oil (bbl)$64.27  $101.15   -36% $65.43  $94.36   -31%
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)$2.47  $7.19   -66% $3.15  $6.37   -51%
                        
Average prices, including derivative settlements before third party transportation costs: (c)                       
Natural gas (mcf)$2.34  $4.12   -43% $2.97  $4.08   -27%
NGL (bbl)$21.51  $41.46   -48% $24.55  $40.04   -39%
Oil (bbl)$62.54  $59.46   5% $62.74  $58.95   6%
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)$2.88  $5.03   -43% $3.44  $4.93   -30%
                        
Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third party transportation costs: (d)                       
Natural gas (mcf)$1.24  $2.78   -55% $1.85  $2.80   -34%
NGL (bbl)$8.03  $24.25   -67% $10.67  $23.31   -54%
Oil (bbl)$62.14  $59.46   5% $62.37  $58.94   6%
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)$1.46  $3.29   -56% $1.99  $3.26   -39%
                        
Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe$1.42  $1.74   -18% $1.45  $1.67   -13%


 (a)Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.
 (b)Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.
 (c)Excluding third party transportation, gathering and compression costs.
 (d)Net of transportation, gathering and compression costs.


      
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
      
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure
     
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)     
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   %   2023   2022   % 
                        
Income (loss) from operations before income taxes, as reported$44,943  $556,186   -92% $648,269  $(16,703)  3981%
Adjustment for certain special items:                       
Gain on sale of assets (106)  (82)      (244)  (413)    
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (47,148)  (167,788)      (380,647)  638,134     
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 25,786   7,137       33,296   9,133     
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (439)  22       (439)  69,232     
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements    7,500          7,500     
Lawsuit settlements 748   204       872   695     
Exit costs 48,654   36,069       60,977   47,184     
Brokered natural gas and marketing – non-cash stock-based compensation 460   686       1,121   1,205     
Direct operating – non-cash stock-based compensation 426   362       841   711     
Exploration expenses – non-cash stock-based compensation 303   318       623   770     
General & administrative – non-cash stock-based compensation 8,415   10,270       18,015   21,843     
Deferred compensation plan – non-cash adjustment 11,153   (19,221)      20,549   54,122     
                        
Income before income taxes, as adjusted 93,195   431,663   -78%  403,233   833,413   -52%
                        
Income tax (benefit) expense, as adjusted                       
Current (300)  9,000       2,399   13,751     
Deferred (a) 21,735   107,916       90,345   208,353     
                        
Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure$71,760  $314,747   -77% $310,489  $611,309   -49%
                        
Non-GAAP income per common share                       
Basic$0.30  $1.29   -77% $1.30  $2.50   -48%
Diluted$0.30  $1.27   -76% $1.29  $2.45   -47%
                        
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 241,105   248,650       241,069   249,945     
                        


 (a)Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2023 and deferred taxes were estimated to be 25% for 2022.


                
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
                
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS), EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTMENT EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures               
(In thousands, except per share data)               
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
        June 30,		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
                
Net income (loss), as reported$30,231  $452,855  $511,678  $(3,953)
Adjustment for certain special items:               
Gain on sale of assets (106)  (82)  (244)  (413)
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (439)  22   (439)  69,232 
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (47,148)  (167,788)  (380,647)  638,134 
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements    7,500      7,500 
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 25,786   7,137   33,296   9,133 
Lawsuit settlements 748   204   872   695 
Exit costs 48,654   36,069   60,977   47,184 
Non-cash stock-based compensation 9,604   11,636   20,600   24,529 
Deferred compensation plan 11,153   (19,221)  20,549   54,122 
Tax impact (6,723)  (13,585)  43,847   (234,854)
                
Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure$71,760  $314,747  $310,489  $611,309 
                
Net income (loss) per diluted share, as reported$0.12  $1.77  $2.07  $(0.02)
Adjustment for certain special items per diluted share:               
Gain on sale of assets (0.00)  (0.00)  (0.00)  (0.00)
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (0.00)  0.00   (0.00)  0.28 
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (0.20)  (0.67)  (1.58)  2.55 
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements    0.03      0.03 
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 0.11   0.03   0.14   0.04 
Lawsuit settlements 0.00   0.00   0.00   0.00 
Exit costs 0.20   0.15   0.25   0.19 
Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.04   0.05   0.09   0.10 
Deferred compensation plan 0.05   (0.08)  0.09   0.22 
Adjustment for rounding differences 0.01   (0.01)  0.01    
Tax impact (0.03)  (0.05)  0.18   (0.94)
Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other)    0.05   0.04    
                
Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure$0.30  $1.27  $1.29  $2.45 
                
Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:               
Basic$0.30  $1.29  $1.30  $2.50 
Diluted$0.30  $1.27  $1.29  $2.45 


                
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
                
RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-GAAP measure               
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)               
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
                
Revenues               
Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, as reported$468,382  $1,356,892  $1,204,664  $2,389,243 
Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported 123,734   (239,922)  491,701   (1,178,979)
Less non-cash fair value (gain) loss (47,148)  (167,788)  (380,647)  638,134 
Brokered natural gas and marketing and other, as reported 44,861   108,173   126,972   195,615 
Less ARO settlement and other (gains) losses (3,511)  (1,836)  (8,205)  (1,855)
Cash revenue applicable to production 586,318   1,055,519   1,434,485   2,042,158 
                
Expenses               
Direct operating, as reported 23,896   20,050   50,880   40,338 
Less direct operating stock-based compensation (426)  (362)  (841)  (711)
Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported 268,190   327,907   553,673   625,694 
Less transportation, gathering and compression settlements    (7,500)     (7,500)
Taxes other than income, as reported 6,993   8,053   14,887   15,132 
Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported 44,800   110,109   111,868   203,232 
Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation (460)  (686)  (1,121)  (1,205)
General and administrative, as reported 39,526   42,908   82,672   85,445 
Less G&A stock-based compensation (8,415)  (10,270)  (18,015)  (21,843)
Less lawsuit settlements (748)  (204)  (872)  (695)
Interest expense, as reported 31,117   42,001   63,319   89,176 
Less amortization of deferred financing costs (1,348)  (3,138)  (2,693)  (5,212)
Cash expenses 403,125   528,868   853,757   1,021,851 
                
Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure$183,193  $526,651  $580,728  $1,020,307 
                
Mmcfe produced during period 189,348   188,727   382,171   375,681 
                
Cash margin per mcfe$0.97  $2.79  $1.52  $2.72 
                
                
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO CASH MARGIN               
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)               
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
                
Income (loss) before income taxes, as reported$44,943  $556,186  $648,269  $(16,703)
Adjustments to reconcile (loss) income before income taxes to cash margin:               
ARO settlements and other gains (3,511)  (1,836)  (8,205)  (1,855)
Derivative fair value (income) loss (123,734)  239,922   (491,701)  1,178,979 
Net cash receipts (payments) on derivative settlements 76,586   (407,710)  111,054   (540,845)
Transportation, gathering and compression settlements    7,500      7,500 
Exploration expense 7,145   7,188   11,429   11,435 
Lawsuit settlements 748   204   872   695 
Exit costs 48,654   36,069   60,977   47,184 
Deferred compensation plan 11,153   (19,221)  20,549   54,122 
Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas and marketing, general and administrative and termination costs) 9,604   11,636   20,600   24,529 
Interest – amortization of deferred financing costs 1,348   3,138   2,693   5,212 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization 85,016   86,498   171,578   172,102 
Gain on sale of assets (106)  (82)  (244)  (413)
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (439)  22   (439)  69,232 
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 25,786   7,137   33,296   9,133 
Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure$183,193  $526,651  $580,728  $1,020,307 
                