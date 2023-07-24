The Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2565.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231829/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the voice and speech analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in emotion analytics, demand from the growing business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, and the adoption of speech analytics for financial trading.



The voice and speech analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprise

• Small

• medium enterprise



By Component

• Solution

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of ai integrated with voice and speech analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the voice and speech analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of predictive analytics in voice and speech analytics and increasing demand for monitoring employee emotions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the voice and speech analytics market covers the following areas:

• Voice and speech analytics market sizing

• Voice and speech analytics market forecast

• Voice and speech analytics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading voice and speech analytics market vendors that include Avaya Inc., Calabrio Inc., CallMiner Inc., Castel Communications LLC, Dialpad Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Invoca Inc., Liveperson Inc., Marchex Inc, NICE Ltd., Qualtrics LLC, Sabio Ltd. Co., Talkdesk Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Technologies Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Voci Technologies Inc., VoiceSense Ltd, audEERING GmbH, and Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.. Also, the voice and speech analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231829/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________