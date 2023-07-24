The Global uCPE Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2412.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.29% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global uCPE Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227644/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost benefits of uCPE, the surge in digital transformation in business enterprises, and an increase in the number of smart connected devices.



The uCPE market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Enterprise

• Individual



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for sd-wan solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the uCPE market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing acceptance of cloud computing and the introduction of next-generation networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the uCPE market covers the following areas:

• uCPE market sizing

• uCPE market forecast

• uCPE market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading uCPE market vendors that include Access Co. Ltd., Adtran Holdings Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ekinops SA, GTT Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Iricent Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lanner Electronics Inc., Netfosys Information Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Versa Networks Inc.. Also, the uCPE market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

