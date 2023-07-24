Songtsam’s First Low-Carbon Hotel Opened in Tibet The 122-room Songtsam Linka Retreat Lake Basong Tso

New York, New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Songtsam , an award-winning luxury boutique hotel collection and Destination Management Company, located in the Tibet and Yunnan Provinces of China announced the soft opening of Songtsam's first low-carbon hotel, the Songtsam Linka Retreat Lake Basong Tso in Tibet. With the official opening planned for mid-September, the 122-room and suite Retreat will be Songtsam’s 16th and largest property.

Mr. Baima Duoji, Songtsam Founder & Chairman, hopes that the location of the hotel will enable more visitors to experience the extraordinary beauty of the location and the local Tibetan culture. Baima further stated that he hopes that Songtsam’s goal of achieving zero-carbon implementation will serve as a model for other businesses in the area to also become more sustainable.

In terms of sustainable development, in addition to a policy of energy conservation and emission reduction, Songtsam is also committed to supporting the local and economic development of the community while preserving the local culture. Songtsam’s policy of hiring local employees (at least 120 jobs for villagers from the local community) which will contribute to the common prosperity of the region as well as the hotel itself. Songtsam Linka Retreat Lake Basong Tso will also give 5% of the property’s operating income to the adjacent Jieba village every year.

Lake Basong Tso Area & Jieba Village

Songtsam Linka Retreat Lake Basong Tso is located in the historic Jieba village. The villagers keep the living traditions of the Gongbu Tibetans providing Songtsam guests a rare opportunity to witness age-old Tibetan customs. During festivals, the villagers go around the lake, race horses, and dance. On weekdays, the elderly villagers are often dressed in gorgeous and heroic Gongbu Tibetan costumes.

Songtsam Linka Retreat Lake Basong Tso

Songtsam Linka Retreat Lake Basong Tso, at an altitude of 3,480 meters (approx. 11,417 feet) has 122 rooms and suites. During the soft opening there will be 41 guest rooms available, including superior rooms, deluxe rooms, family two-bedroom rooms, deluxe two-bedroom rooms, and deluxe two-bedroom suites. The Basong Tso luxury suite and other room types will showcase the ingenious fusion of Tibetan architecture and modern design. The guest rooms range in size from 36 to 105 square meters (approx. 387 to 1,130 sq ft), and each bedroom is equipped with a diffused oxygen supply system.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a lobby bar, restaurant, bar, Spa, gym, boutique, and an Arc'teryx co-branded living room. The Spa and gymnasium also have a diffused oxygen supply system.

Corporate Meetings & Incentives: The Hotel’s conference room can accommodate large and medium-sized events, for 30 to 70 people. The extreme landscape and rich experience of Songtsam Linka Retreat Lake Basong Tso make it an excellent venue for Meetings & Incentives.

The property itself provides an excellent view of the holy Lake Basong Tso and the holy mountain. The extraordinary site of prayer flags and khatas, (a traditional ceremonial scarf in Tibetan Buddhism) blowing in the trees on nearby branches represent auspiciousness and blessings. When the sky is clear, visitors can actually see the steep snow-capped peaks of Jieqing Naragabu (also known as "Burning Flame") to the North of the hotel as they shine brightly under the sunlight.

Architecture & Design

The design and layout of the hotel buildings echo the Cuogao Ancient Village, which is also on the shore of Lake Basong Tso. Cuogao Ancient Village completely retains the architectural structure and village layout of the Gongbu Tibetans. Songtsam took an active role in the protection and renewal of Cuogao Ancient Village. The design of the Songtsam Linka Retreat Lake Basong Tso, was inspired by the settlement style of the Cuogao Village. The staggered heights of the buildings expand the viewing angle as well as make the building complex itself appear as an integral part of the surrounding landscape. The structure of the upper wood and lower stones of the building complex and the design of the overall moving line are also inspired by the long-standing life wisdom of the Gongbu Tibetans, who used the architectural space to build the connection between people and even echo the relationship between people and nature.

The structure and appearance of the hotel building are a tribute to the local cultural history of Basong Tso, while the color schemes inside the hotel reflect an extension of the natural scenery of Lake Basong Tso itself. From the public area to the guest rooms, the use of different shades of green reflect the seasonal changes of Lake Basong Tso.

Sustainable Development & “Zero-Carbon” Hotel Goal

In 2022, Songtsam and Siemens Energy signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to jointly promote green and low-carbon circular development in rural areas. The Songtsam Linka Retreat Lake Basong Tso, a low-carbon hotel, is a result of this partnership. Energy consumption is offset by self-generated electricity, and carbon emissions are reduced to a minimum by using the abundant solar energy in Tibet to power the hotel.

Lake Basong Tso Activities

There are many opportunities for Songtsam guests to experience the spirituality and nature of the surroundings. One can opt to go on an escorted walk to the Xincuogou hidden in the deep valley of the high gorge. Along the way, there are snow-capped mountains and glaciers, and groups of yaks wandering leisurely in the grassland covered with flowers; hiking enthusiasts can go upstream to find Zhong Lake at the end of the river, or stroll nearby the idyllic Zhala River. The mysterious and tranquil Doqin Monastery is a spiritual pilgrimage in itself; A visit to the Cuogao Ancient Village provides the visitor with an opportunity to appreciate the charm of Gongbu architecture, wood carvings, and participate in a plant art prints handicraft workshop.

About Songtsam

Songtsam (“Paradise”) is an award-winning luxury collection of hotels, resorts and tours located in Tibet and Yunnan Province, China. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Baima Duoji, a former Tibetan Documentary filmmaker, Songtsam is the only collection of luxury Tibetan-style retreats within the wellness space focusing on the concept of Tibetan meditation by combining physical and spiritual healing together. The 16 unique properties can be found across the Tibetan Plateau, offering guests authenticity, within the context of refined design, modern amenities, and unobtrusive service in places of untouched natural beauty and cultural interest. Songtsam is a Virtuoso Preferred Partner. Songstam welcomes all travelers including families with children, travelers with disabilities and is LGBTQ+ friendly.

About Songtsam Tours

Songtsam Tours provides guests an opportunity to curate their own experiences by combining stays at its different hotels and lodges designed to discover the region's diverse culture, rich biodiversity, incredible scenic landscapes, and unique living heritage.

About Songtsam Mission

Songtsam’s mission is to inspire their guests with the diverse ethnic groups and cultures of the region and to understand how the local people pursue and understand happiness, bringing Songtsam guests closer to discovering their own Shangri-La. At the same time, Songtsam has a strong commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the essence of Tibetan culture by supporting the economic development of the local communities and the environmental conservation within Tibet and Yunnan. Songtsam was on the 2018, 2019 & 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List.

For more information about Songtsam visit www.songtsam.com/en/about

