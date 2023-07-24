The Global Biofertilizers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1881.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.76% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biofertilizers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106940/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the biofertilizers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in demand for biofertilizers from developing countries, a reduction in arable land, and the advent of liquid fertilizers.



The biofertilizers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Seed treatment

• Soil treatment



By Product

• Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers

• Phosphate-solubilizing biofertilizers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of organic farming as one of the prime reasons driving the biofertilizers market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing popularity of integrated plant nutrient management and regulation for food safety and environmental pollution will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the biofertilizers market covers the following areas:

• Biofertilizers market sizing

• Biofertilizers market forecast

• Biofertilizers market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biofertilizers market vendors that include Alltech Inc., Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., Biomaxnaturals, Blacksmith Bioscience Inc., Corteva Inc., EnviroKure Inc., Futureco Bioscience SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp., Lallemand Inc., Madras Fertilizers Ltd., Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd., Monarch Bio Energy LLC, National Fertilizers Ltd., Novozymes AS, NutriAg Group Ltd., PUSHPA J. SHAH, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., and Utkarsh Agrochem Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the biofertilizers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

