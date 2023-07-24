The Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1100.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 41.14% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105506/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the artificial intelligence market in the education sector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI and the significant scope of ai applications.



The artificial intelligence market in the education sector market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Higher education

• K-12



By Learning Method

• Learner Model

• Pedagogical Model

• Domain Model



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased emphasis on chatbots as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the education sector market growth during the next few years. Also, growing emphasis on crowd-sourced tutoring and increasing emphasis on content analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the artificial intelligence market in the education sector market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector market sizing

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector market forecast

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence market in the education sector market vendors that include 2U Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brainly, Carnegie Learning Inc., Century Tech Ltd., Cognii Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kaltura Inc., LAIX Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., n2y LLC, Pearson Plc, and Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC. Also, the artificial intelligence market in the education sector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

