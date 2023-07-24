Kornit Digital Sets Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Webcast

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “The Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, prior to the market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, August 9th at 8:30 am ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit’s website, www.kornit.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is

Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 (US/Canada Toll-Free) International: 1-201-689-8263 or 1 809 406 247 (Israeli Toll-Free) Conference ID: 13739895



A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 23, 2023.





Replay: 1-844-512-2921 (US/Canada Toll-Free) International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13739895



About Kornit Digital



Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Global Head of Investor Relations

andrew.backman@kornit.com