SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2023

| Source: SmartFinancial, Inc. SmartFinancial, Inc.

Knoxville, Tennessee, UNITED STATES

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

  • Operating earnings1 of $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share
  • Net organic loan and lease growth of $56 million - 7% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.12%
  • Addition of seasoned wealth management team in Dothan, Alabama
  • Stability in deposit mix with 24% non-interest bearing accounts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and compared to prior quarter net income of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, net of tax adjustments, totaled $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022, and compared to $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “I am very pleased with our results for the quarter.  While dealing with some headwinds related to deposit pricing, this quarter showed the strength of our Balance Sheet with our ability to fund with our core base.  We’ve continued to focus on expenses without sacrificing investments for the future, and the quarter also allowed us some outstanding opportunities to gain strong client relationships.  We continue to be bullish as we look forward.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The second quarter of 2023 shows further evidence of the strength of our company. Our entire team performed very well and executed our Strategic Plan effectively. I am as confident as ever that the economic environment in our southeastern markets remains very strong and our bank will continue to thrive in the months ahead.”

Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $31.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $36.0 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.34 billion, a decrease of $86.4 million from the prior quarter. The decrease in average earnings assets was primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $183.0 million, offset by an increase in average loans and leases of $50.1 million and average securities of $46.5 million.   Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $34.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily attributable to a decrease in average deposits.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.93% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.31% for the prior quarter, which included $1.4 million in fees from the payoff of an acquired loan. The tax equivalent net interest margin was negatively impacted by the continued rise in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from rising rates and increased pricing competition.   The yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees was 5.39% for the second quarter, compared to 5.20% for the prior quarter.

The cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2023 was 1.89% compared to 1.56% in the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.53% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.12% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.05% for the prior quarter, an increase of 41 basis points. The increase in the cost of deposits is due to an increase in interest rates, customer migration to higher rate deposit products and increased competition for deposits.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

        
  Three Months Ended   
  Jun Mar Increase 
Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2023 2023 (Decrease) 
Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees 5.39%5.20%0.19 %
Yield on loans and leases 5.51%5.57%(0.06)%
Yield on earning assets, on a fully tax equivalent basis (FTE) 4.82%4.88%(0.06)%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.46%2.05%0.41 %
Cost of total deposits 1.89%1.56%0.33 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.53%2.12%0.41 %
Net interest margin, FTE 2.93%3.31%(0.38)%
         

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases and Credit Quality

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $32.7 million. The allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases was 0.98% as of June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.  

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

            
   Three Months Ended    
    Jun  Mar    
 Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases Rollforward  2023   2023   Change 
 Beginning balance $32,279  $23,334  $8,945  
 Adoption of ASU 2016-13  -   8,655   (8,655) 
 Adjusted beginning balance  32,279   31,989   290  
 Charge-offs  (207)  (315)  108  
 Recoveries  255   55   200  
 Net (charge-offs) recoveries  48   (260)  308  
 Provision for credit losses (1)  420   550   (130) 
 Ending balance $32,747  $32,279  $468  
            
 Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases, gross  0.98 % 0.98 % - %

(1)   The current quarter-ended, excludes unfunded commitments release of $307 thousand. At June 30, 2023, the unfunded commitment liability totaled $2.8 million.  

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.11% as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 1 basis point from the 0.10% reported in the first quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.12% as of June 30, 2023, as compared to 0.11% as of March 31, 2023.

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

            
   Three Months Ended    
    Jun  Mar  Increase 
 Credit Quality  2023  2023  (Decrease) 
 Nonaccrual loans and leases $3,722 $3,247 $475 
 Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing  -  -  - 
 Total nonperforming loans and leases  3,722  3,247  475 
 Other real estate owned  1,708  1,708  - 
 Other repossessed assets  282  66  216 
 Total nonperforming assets $5,712 $5,021 $691 
            
 Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross  0.11% 0.10% 0.01%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.12% 0.11% 0.01%

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $205 thousand to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $6.9 million for the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Increase in investment services, income increase led by the new Dothan, Alabama advisory team;
  • Decrease in insurance commissions, driven by annual contingency payments in the prior quarter; and
  • Decrease in other, primarily related to decreased fees from capital markets activity and equipment leasing fees.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

          
  Three Months Ended   
   Jun  Mar  Increase
Noninterest Income  2023  2023  (Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts $1,657 $1,445 $212 
Mortgage banking income  332  172  160 
Investment services  1,300  1,005  295 
Insurance commissions  1,139  1,259  (120)
Interchange and debit card transaction fees  1,347  1,383  (36)
Other  1,355  1,661  (306)
Total noninterest income $7,130 $6,925 $205 
           

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $119 thousand to $27.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $27.5 million for the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Decrease in salaries and employee benefits, primarily as a result of an adjustment to the bank’s incentive accrual;
  • Increase in FDIC insurance, related to assessment rate increase; and
  • Increase in other, primarily related to an increase in seasonal expenses and disposal of some IT equipment.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

          
  Three Months Ended   
   Jun  Mar  Increase
Noninterest Expense  2023  2023  (Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits $15,947 $16,742 $(795)
Occupancy and equipment  3,318  3,208  110 
FDIC insurance  875  541  334 
Other real estate and loan related expenses  441  572  (131)
Advertising and marketing  305  355  (50)
Data processing and technology  2,235  2,163  72 
Professional services  764  807  (43)
Amortization of intangibles  675  659  16 
Merger related and restructuring expenses  -  -  - 
Other  2,850  2,482  368 
Total noninterest expense $27,410 $27,529 $(119)
           

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $982 thousand, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 20.98% for the second quarter of 2023 and 22.44% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $4.75 billion compared to $4.64 billion at December 31, 2022. The $108.3 million increase is primarily attributable to increases in loans and leases of $84.2 million, securities of $54.0 million and other assets of $9.2 million. Asset increases were offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $27.5 million and an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $9.4 million, primarily for the one-time adjustment of $8.7 million related to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit losses on Financial Instruments (“ASU 2016-13”) on January 1, 2023.

Total liabilities increased to $4.30 billion at June 30, 2023 from $4.21 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase of $95.9 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $122.5 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $26.4 million.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023 totaled $444.8 million, an increase of $12.4 million, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily driven by net income of $20.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, offset by the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023, of $6.6 million (net of taxes), and dividends paid of $2.7 million. Tangible book value per share1 was $19.78 at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.09 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.25% at June 30, 2023, compared with 7.13% at December 31, 2022.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

           
  Jun Dec Increase 
Selected Balance Sheet Information 2023 2022 (Decrease) 
Total assets $4,745,800 $4,637,498 $108,302  
Total liabilities  4,300,953  4,205,046  95,907  
Total equity  444,847  432,452  12,395  
Securities  823,872  769,842  54,030  
Loans and leases  3,337,790  3,253,627  84,163  
Deposits  4,199,584  4,077,100  122,484  
Borrowings  15,496  41,860  (26,364) 
            

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the second quarter of 2023 on Monday, July 24, 2023, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839 and entering the access code, 194833. A replay of the conference call will be available through June 24, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 504346. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

  
Source 
SmartFinancial, Inc. 
  
Investor Contacts 
Billy Carroll 
President & CEO 
(865) 868-0613   billy.carroll@smartbank.com 
  
Ron Gorczynski 
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer 
(865) 437-5724   ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com 
  
Media Contact 
Kelley Fowler 
Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing 
(865) 868-0611    kelley.fowler@smartbank.com 
  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings, (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value, (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) changes in management’s plans for the future; (7) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (8) increased technology and cybersecurity risks, including generative artificial intelligence risks; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; (16) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Ending Balances
  Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
Assets:               
Cash and cash equivalents $238,898  $306,934  $266,424  $543,029  $654,945 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  540,308   560,418   483,893   519,723   524,864 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  283,564   284,776   285,949   287,104   288,363 
Other investments  14,396   14,059   15,530   15,528   16,569 
Loans held for sale  986   3,324   1,752   2,742   1,707 
Loans and leases  3,337,790   3,281,787   3,253,627   3,099,116   2,994,074 
Less: Allowance for credit losses  (32,747)  (32,279)  (23,334)  (22,769)  (21,938)
Loans and leases, net  3,305,043   3,249,508   3,230,293   3,076,347   2,972,136 
Premises and equipment, net  92,351   92,190   92,511   91,944   89,950 
Other real estate owned  1,708   1,708   1,436   1,226   1,612 
Goodwill and other intangibles, net  108,439   109,114   109,772   110,460   104,582 
Bank owned life insurance  82,419   81,938   81,470   81,001   80,537 
Other assets  77,688   65,836   68,468   67,807   52,848 
Total assets $4,745,800  $4,769,805  $4,637,498  $4,796,911  $4,788,113 
Liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,003,432  $989,753  $1,072,449  $1,186,209  $1,162,843 
Interest-bearing demand  938,758   989,738   965,911   962,901   999,893 
Money market and savings  1,720,202   1,761,847   1,583,481   1,663,355   1,607,714 
Time deposits  537,192   488,208   455,259   467,944   511,182 
Total deposits  4,199,584   4,229,546   4,077,100   4,280,409   4,281,632 
Borrowings  15,496   16,546   41,860   18,423   12,549 
Subordinated debt  42,057   42,036   42,015   41,994   41,973 
Other liabilities  43,816   38,278   44,071   41,374   31,532 
Total liabilities  4,300,953   4,326,406   4,205,046   4,382,200   4,367,686 
Shareholders' Equity:               
Common stock  17,004   17,004   16,901   16,888   16,898 
Additional paid-in capital  295,296   294,930   294,330   293,907   293,815 
Retained earnings  167,564   160,085   156,545   144,723   134,362 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (35,017)  (28,620)  (35,324)  (40,807)  (24,648)
Total shareholders' equity  444,847   443,399   432,452   414,711   420,427 
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $4,745,800  $4,769,805  $4,637,498  $4,796,911  $4,788,113 


 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun
 2023 2023 2022  2022 2022 2023 2022
Interest income:                    
Loans and leases, including fees$45,446 $44,728 $40,082  $35,127 $31,530 $90,173 $61,172
Investment securities:                    
Taxable 4,335  3,651  3,337   3,135  2,908  7,986  5,327
Tax-exempt 357  353  797   561  441  709  809
Federal funds sold and other earning assets 1,956  4,446  3,098   3,474  1,430  6,405  1,916
Total interest income 52,094  53,178  47,314   42,297  36,309  105,273  69,224
Interest expense:                    
Deposits 19,554  16,346  8,844   4,866  2,504  35,900  4,518
Borrowings 339  224  232   97  117  564  274
Subordinated debt 626  626  626   626  626  1,252  1,252
Total interest expense 20,519  17,196  9,702   5,589  3,247  37,716  6,044
Net interest income 31,575  35,982  37,612   36,708  33,062  67,557  63,180
Provision for credit losses 113  550  788   974  1,250  663  2,256
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,462  35,432  36,824   35,734  31,812  66,894  60,924
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,657  1,445  1,477   1,611  1,446  3,102  2,765
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net     144         
Mortgage banking 332  172  77   170  471  504  1,305
Investment services 1,300  1,005  958   1,051  1,065  2,305  2,135
Insurance commissions 1,139  1,259  1,233   864  598  2,398  1,499
Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,347  1,383  1,328   1,356  1,467  2,730  2,751
Other 1,355  1,661  1,908   1,198  2,182  3,016  3,885
Total noninterest income 7,130  6,925  7,125   6,250  7,229  14,055  14,340
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits 15,947  16,742  16,384   16,317  15,673  32,689  30,719
Occupancy and equipment 3,318  3,208  3,015   3,167  2,793  6,526  5,852
FDIC insurance 875  541  650   705  676  1,416  1,317
Other real estate and loan related expense 441  572  517   565  636  1,013  1,365
Advertising and marketing 305  355  308   288  327  660  697
Data processing and technology 2,235  2,163  2,097   1,872  1,728  4,398  3,314
Professional services 764  807  981   822  745  1,572  1,987
Amortization of intangibles 675  659  688   650  633  1,334  1,270
Merger related and restructuring expenses     (45)  87  81    520
Other 2,850  2,482  2,821   2,757  2,634  5,331  4,602
Total noninterest expense 27,410  27,529  27,416   27,230  25,926  54,939  51,643
Income before income taxes 11,182  14,828  16,533   14,754  13,115  26,010  23,621
Income tax expense 2,346  3,328  3,529   3,211  2,900  5,674  5,146
Net income$8,836 $11,500 $13,004  $11,543 $10,215 $20,336 $18,475
Earnings per common share:                    
Basic$0.53 $0.69 $0.78  $0.69 $0.61 $1.21 $1.11
Diluted$0.52 $0.68 $0.77  $0.68 $0.61 $1.20 $1.10
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                    
Basic 16,806,389  16,791,406  16,758,706   16,749,255  16,734,930  16,798,939  16,726,696
Diluted 16,897,890  16,896,494  16,884,253   16,872,022  16,867,774  16,897,187  16,863,299


 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
 
  Three Months Ended  
  June 30, 2023  March 31, 2023  June 30, 2022 
  Average    Yield/  Average    Yield/  Average    Yield/ 
  Balance Interest Cost  Balance Interest Cost  Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                           
Loans and leases, including fees1 $3,308,595 $45,446 5.51% $3,258,452 $44,728 5.57% $2,872,748 $31,530 4.40%
Taxable securities  770,275  4,335 2.26%  723,540  3,651 2.05%  717,507  2,908 1.63%
Tax-exempt securities2  65,265  452 2.78%  65,547  447 2.77%  101,585  609 2.40%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets  195,266  1,956 4.02%  378,253  4,446 4.77%  628,677  1,430 0.91%
Total interest-earning assets  4,339,401  52,189 4.82%  4,425,792  53,272 4.88%  4,320,517  36,477 3.39%
Noninterest-earning assets  355,701        359,996        374,776      
Total assets $4,695,102       $4,785,788       $4,695,293      
                            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                           
Interest-bearing demand deposits $950,227  4,892 2.06% $944,132  4,227 1.82% $968,806  734 0.30%
Money market and savings deposits  1,737,303  11,785 2.72%  1,820,455  10,381 2.31%  1,559,963  1,126 0.29%
Time deposits  504,350  2,877 2.29%  469,361  1,738 1.50%  531,783  644 0.49%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,191,880  19,554 2.46%  3,233,948  16,346 2.05%  3,060,552  2,504 0.33%
Borrowings  24,845  339 5.47%  16,858  224 5.39%  31,510  117 1.49%
Subordinated debt  42,044  626 5.97%  42,022  626 6.04%  41,959  626 5.98%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,258,769  20,519 2.53%  3,292,828  17,196 2.12%  3,134,021  3,247 0.42%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  951,381        1,015,670        1,112,643      
Other liabilities  40,669        44,908        28,903      
Total liabilities  4,250,819        4,353,406        4,275,567      
Shareholders' equity  444,283        432,382        419,726      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,695,102       $4,785,788       $4,695,293      
                            
Net interest income, taxable equivalent    $31,670       $36,076       $33,230   
Interest rate spread       2.30%       2.76%       2.97%
Tax equivalent net interest margin       2.93%       3.31%       3.08%
                            
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities       133.16%       134.41%       137.86%
Percentage of average equity to average assets       9.46%       9.03%       8.94%

1 Includes average balance of $2.9 million, $3.1 million, and $34.3 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.  
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $95 thousand, $94 thousand, and $168 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.  

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
 
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023  June 30, 2022 
  Average    Yield/  Average    Yield/ 
  Balance Interest Cost  Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                   
Loans and leases, including fees1 $3,283,662 $90,173  5.54% $2,800,821 $61,172 4.40%
Taxable securities  747,037  7,986  2.16%  665,532  5,327 1.61%
Tax-exempt securities2  65,405  897  2.77%  103,540  1,142 2.22%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets  286,254  6,405  4.51%  701,850  1,916 0.55%
Total interest-earning assets  4,382,358  105,461  4.85%  4,271,743  69,557 3.28%
Noninterest-earning assets  357,837         378,271      
Total assets $4,740,195        $4,650,014      
                    
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                   
Interest-bearing demand deposits $947,196  9,119  1.94% $945,450  1,181 0.25%
Money market and savings deposits  1,778,650  22,168  2.51%  1,541,678  1,985 0.26%
Time deposits  486,952  4,613  1.91%  546,413  1,352 0.50%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,212,798  35,900  2.25%  3,033,541  4,518 0.30%
Borrowings  20,874  564  5.45%  50,533  274 1.09%
Subordinated debt  42,033  1,252  6.01%  41,949  1,252 6.02%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,275,705  37,716  2.32%  3,126,023  6,044 0.39%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  983,348         1,070,703      
Other liabilities  42,777         29,475      
Total liabilities  4,301,830         4,226,201      
Shareholders' equity  438,365         423,813      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,740,195        $4,650,014      
                    
Net interest income, taxable equivalent    $67,745        $63,513   
Interest rate spread        2.53%       2.89%
Tax equivalent net interest margin        3.12%       3.00%
                    
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities        133.78%       136.65%
Percentage of average equity to average assets        9.25%       9.11%

1 Includes average balance of $3.0 million and $44.1 million in PPP loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively.
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $188 thousand and $333 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the six months ended June 20, 2023, and 2022, respectively.  

  
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)		 
  
  As of and for The Three Months Ended  
  Jun Mar Dec Sept Jun 
  2023  2023 2022 2022 2022  
Composition of Loans and Leases:                
Commercial real estate:                
owner occupied $769,978  $764,166 $765,041 $714,734 $684,250  
non-owner occupied  871,779   871,368  862,720  822,317  850,338  
Commercial real estate, total  1,641,757   1,635,534  1,627,761  1,537,051  1,534,588  
Commercial & industrial  594,427   571,153  551,867  514,280  483,588  
Construction & land development  394,742   386,253  402,501  405,007  364,368  
Consumer real estate  624,828   606,343  587,977  562,408  533,582  
Leases  66,401   67,701  67,427  64,798  63,264  
Consumer and other  15,635   14,803  16,094  15,572  14,684  
Total loans and leases $3,337,790  $3,281,787 $3,253,627 $3,099,116 $2,994,074  
                 
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                
Nonperforming loans and leases $3,722  $3,247 $2,951 $3,379 $3,413  
Other real estate owned  1,708   1,708  1,436  1,226  1,612  
Other repossessed assets  282   66  422    17  
Total nonperforming assets $5,712  $5,021 $4,809 $4,605 $5,042  
Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases $657  $97 $101 $108 $678  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)  (0.01)% 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% (0.09)%
Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases  0.98 % 0.98% 0.72% 0.73% 0.73 %
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross  0.11 % 0.10% 0.09% 0.11% 0.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.12 % 0.11% 0.10% 0.10% 0.11 %
Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance $  $ $13,128 $14,465 $14,737  
Accretion income on acquired loans and leases       1,396  148  225  
PPP net fees deferred balance  104   114  122  140  301  
PPP net fees recognized  10   8  17  163  669  
                 
Capital Ratios:                
Equity to Assets  9.37 % 9.30% 9.33% 8.65% 8.78 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1  7.25 % 7.17% 7.13% 6.49% 6.74 %
                 
SmartFinancial, Inc.2                
Tier 1 leverage  8.24 % 7.91% 7.95% 7.40% 7.48 %
Common equity Tier 1  10.12 % 9.95% 9.65% 9.65% 9.95 %
Tier 1 capital  10.12 % 9.95% 9.65% 9.65% 9.95 %
Total capital  11.94 % 11.77% 11.40% 11.44% 11.80 %
                 
SmartBank  Estimated3             
Tier 1 leverage  9.18 % 8.87% 8.90% 8.27% 8.33 %
Common equity Tier 1  11.27 % 11.15% 10.82% 10.78% 11.08 %
Tier 1 capital  11.27 % 11.15% 10.82% 10.78% 11.08 %
Total capital  11.97 % 11.85% 11.44% 11.41% 11.72 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

  
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)		 
  
 As of and for The  As of and for The 
 Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
 Jun Mar Dec Sept Jun  Jun Jun 
 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022  2023 2022 
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                      
Return on average assets 0.75% 0.97% 1.11% 0.95% 0.87%  0.87% 0.80%
Return on average shareholders' equity 7.98% 10.79% 12.28% 10.77% 9.76%  9.36% 8.79%
Return on average tangible common equity¹ 10.57% 14.45% 16.65% 14.36% 13.02%  12.46% 11.70%
Noninterest income / average assets 0.61% 0.59% 0.61% 0.52% 0.62%  0.60% 0.62%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.34% 2.33% 2.34% 2.25% 2.21%  2.34% 2.24%
Efficiency ratio 70.82% 64.16% 61.28% 63.39% 64.35%  67.32% 66.62%
                       
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                      
Operating return on average assets1 0.75% 0.97% 1.10% 0.96% 0.88%  0.87% 0.82%
Operating PTPP return on average assets1 0.96% 1.30% 1.46% 1.30% 1.23%  1.13% 1.14%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity1 7.98% 10.79% 12.15% 10.83% 9.82%  9.36% 8.97%
Operating return on average tangible common equity1 10.57% 14.45% 16.47% 14.44% 13.09%  12.46% 11.94%
Operating efficiency ratio1 70.64% 64.02% 61.36% 62.93% 63.88%  67.16% 65.67%
Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.61% 0.59% 0.60% 0.52% 0.62%  0.60% 0.62%
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.34% 2.33% 2.35% 2.24% 2.21%  2.34% 2.22%
                       
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                      
Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees 5.39% 5.20% 4.81% 4.48% 4.18%  5.30% 4.15%
Yield on loans and leases 5.51% 5.57% 5.05% 4.59% 4.40%  5.54% 4.40%
Yield on earning assets, FTE 4.82% 4.88% 4.41% 3.79% 3.39%  4.85% 3.28%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.46% 2.05% 1.18% 0.62% 0.33%  2.25% 0.30%
Cost of total deposits 1.89% 1.56% 0.85% 0.45% 0.24%  1.73% 0.22%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.53% 2.12% 1.27% 0.70% 0.42%  2.32% 0.39%
Net interest margin, FTE 2.93% 3.31% 3.51% 3.29% 3.08%  3.12% 3.00%
                       
Per Common Share:                      
Net income, basic$0.53 $0.69 $0.78 $0.69 $0.61  $1.21 $1.11 
Net income, diluted 0.52  0.68  0.77  0.68  0.61   1.20  1.10 
Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.53  0.69  0.77  0.69  0.61   1.21  1.13 
Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.52  0.68  0.76  0.69  0.61   1.20  1.12 
Book value 26.16  26.08  25.59  24.56  24.88   26.16  24.88 
Tangible book value¹ 19.78  19.66  19.09  18.02  18.69   19.78  18.69 
Common shares outstanding 17,004,092  17,004,092  16,900,805  16,887,555  16,898,405   17,004,092  16,898,405 

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

  
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS		 
  
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun  Jun Jun 
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022   2023  2022  
Operating Earnings:                       
Net income (GAAP) $8,836  $11,500  $13,004  $11,543  $10,215   $20,336  $18,475  
Noninterest income:                       
Securities gains (losses), net        (144)              
Noninterest expenses:                       
Merger related and restructuring expenses        (45)  87   81       520  
Income taxes:                       
Income tax effect of adjustments        49   (22)  (21)      (134) 
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $8,836  $11,500  $12,864  $11,608  $10,275   $20,336  $18,861  
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                       
Basic $0.53  $0.69  $0.77  $0.69  $0.61   $1.21  $1.13  
Diluted  0.52   0.68   0.76   0.69   0.61    1.20   1.12  
                        
Operating Noninterest Income:                       
Noninterest income (GAAP) $7,130  $6,925  $7,125  $6,250  $7,229   $14,055  $14,340  
Securities gains (losses), net        (144)              
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $7,130  $6,925  $6,981  $6,250  $7,229   $14,055  $14,340  
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1  0.61 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.52 % 0.62 %  0.60 % 0.62 %
                        
Operating Noninterest Expense:                       
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $27,410  $27,529  $27,416  $27,230  $25,926   $54,939  $51,643  
Merger related and restructuring expenses        45   (87)  (81)      (520) 
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $27,410  $27,529  $27,461  $27,143  $25,845   $54,939  $51,123  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2  2.34 % 2.33 % 2.35 % 2.24 % 2.21 %  2.34 % 2.22 %
                        
Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings:                       
Net interest income (GAAP) $31,575  $35,982  $37,612  $36,708  $33,062   $67,557  $63,180  
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)  7,130   6,925   6,981   6,250   7,229    14,055   14,340  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)  (27,410)  (27,529)  (27,461)  (27,143)  (25,845)   (54,939)  (51,123) 
Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $11,295  $15,378  $17,132  $15,815  $14,446   $26,673  $26,397  
                        
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                       
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3  0.75 % 0.97 % 1.10 % 0.96 % 0.88 %  0.87 % 0.82 %
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4  0.96 % 1.30 % 1.46 % 1.30 % 1.23 %  1.13 % 1.14 %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5  10.57 % 14.45 % 16.65 % 14.36 % 13.02 %  12.46 % 11.70 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6  7.98 % 10.79 % 12.15 % 10.83 % 9.82 %  9.36 % 8.97 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7  10.57 % 14.45 % 16.47 % 14.44 % 13.09 %  12.46 % 11.94 %
                        
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                       
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  70.82 % 64.16 % 61.28 % 63.39 % 64.35 %  67.32 % 66.62 %
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields  (0.18)% (0.14)% (0.22)% (0.25)% (0.27)%  (0.16)% (0.29)%
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)   %  % (0.20)%  %  %   %  %
Adjustment for merger related income and costs   %  % 0.50 % (0.21)% (0.20)%   % (0.66)%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  70.64 % 64.02 % 61.36 % 62.93 % 63.88 %  67.16 % 65.67 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

 
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun  Jun Jun
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022   2023  2022 
Tangible Common Equity:                      
Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $444,847  $443,399  $432,452  $414,711  $420,427   $444,847  $420,427 
Less goodwill and other intangible assets  108,439   109,114   109,772   110,460   104,582    108,439   104,582 
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $336,408  $334,285  $322,680  $304,251  $315,845   $336,408  $315,845 
                       
Average Tangible Common Equity:                      
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $444,283  $432,382  $420,037  $425,365  $419,726   $438,365  $423,813 
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets  108,851   109,537   110,206   106,483   104,986    109,193   105,300 
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $335,432  $322,845  $309,831  $318,882  $314,740   $329,172  $318,513 
                       
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                      
Book value per common share (GAAP) $26.16  $26.08  $25.59  $24.56  $24.88   $26.16  $24.88 
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets  (6.38)  (6.42)  (6.50)  (6.54)  (6.19)   (6.38)  (6.19)
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $19.78  $19.66  $19.09  $18.02  $18.69   $19.78  $18.69 
                       
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                      
Total Assets (GAAP) $4,745,800  $4,769,805  $4,637,498  $4,796,911  $4,788,113   $4,745,800  $4,788,113 
Less goodwill and other intangibles  108,439   109,114   109,772   110,460   104,582    108,439   104,582 
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) $4,637,361  $4,660,691  $4,527,726  $4,686,451  $4,683,531   $4,637,361  $4,683,531 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)  7.25%  7.17%  7.13%  6.49%  6.74%   7.25%  6.74%

1Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, by common shares outstanding.


Tags

SmartFinancial SmartBank