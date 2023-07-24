SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2023

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023



Operating earnings 1 of $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share

Net organic loan and lease growth of $56 million - 7% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.12%

Addition of seasoned wealth management team in Dothan, Alabama

Stability in deposit mix with 24% non-interest bearing accounts



KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and compared to prior quarter net income of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, net of tax adjustments, totaled $8.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022, and compared to $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “I am very pleased with our results for the quarter. While dealing with some headwinds related to deposit pricing, this quarter showed the strength of our Balance Sheet with our ability to fund with our core base. We’ve continued to focus on expenses without sacrificing investments for the future, and the quarter also allowed us some outstanding opportunities to gain strong client relationships. We continue to be bullish as we look forward.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The second quarter of 2023 shows further evidence of the strength of our company. Our entire team performed very well and executed our Strategic Plan effectively. I am as confident as ever that the economic environment in our southeastern markets remains very strong and our bank will continue to thrive in the months ahead.”

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $31.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $36.0 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.34 billion, a decrease of $86.4 million from the prior quarter. The decrease in average earnings assets was primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $183.0 million, offset by an increase in average loans and leases of $50.1 million and average securities of $46.5 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $34.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily attributable to a decrease in average deposits.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.93% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.31% for the prior quarter, which included $1.4 million in fees from the payoff of an acquired loan. The tax equivalent net interest margin was negatively impacted by the continued rise in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from rising rates and increased pricing competition. The yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees was 5.39% for the second quarter, compared to 5.20% for the prior quarter.

The cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2023 was 1.89% compared to 1.56% in the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.53% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.12% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.05% for the prior quarter, an increase of 41 basis points. The increase in the cost of deposits is due to an increase in interest rates, customer migration to higher rate deposit products and increased competition for deposits.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2023 2023 (Decrease) Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees 5.39 % 5.20 % 0.19 % Yield on loans and leases 5.51 % 5.57 % (0.06 ) % Yield on earning assets, on a fully tax equivalent basis (FTE) 4.82 % 4.88 % (0.06 ) % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.46 % 2.05 % 0.41 % Cost of total deposits 1.89 % 1.56 % 0.33 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.53 % 2.12 % 0.41 % Net interest margin, FTE 2.93 % 3.31 % (0.38 ) %

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases and Credit Quality

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $32.7 million. The allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases was 0.98% as of June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases Rollforward 2023 2023 Change Beginning balance $ 32,279 $ 23,334 $ 8,945 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - 8,655 (8,655 ) Adjusted beginning balance 32,279 31,989 290 Charge-offs (207 ) (315 ) 108 Recoveries 255 55 200 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 48 (260 ) 308 Provision for credit losses (1) 420 550 (130 ) Ending balance $ 32,747 $ 32,279 $ 468 Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases, gross 0.98 % 0.98 % - %

(1) The current quarter-ended, excludes unfunded commitments release of $307 thousand. At June 30, 2023, the unfunded commitment liability totaled $2.8 million.





Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.11% as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 1 basis point from the 0.10% reported in the first quarter of 2023. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.12% as of June 30, 2023, as compared to 0.11% as of March 31, 2023.

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Credit Quality 2023 2023 (Decrease) Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 3,722 $ 3,247 $ 475 Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans and leases 3,722 3,247 475 Other real estate owned 1,708 1,708 - Other repossessed assets 282 66 216 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,712 $ 5,021 $ 691 Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.01 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $205 thousand to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $6.9 million for the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

Increase in investment services, income increase led by the new Dothan, Alabama advisory team;

Decrease in insurance commissions, driven by annual contingency payments in the prior quarter; and

Decrease in other, primarily related to decreased fees from capital markets activity and equipment leasing fees.



The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Noninterest Income 2023 2023 (Decrease) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,657 $ 1,445 $ 212 Mortgage banking income 332 172 160 Investment services 1,300 1,005 295 Insurance commissions 1,139 1,259 (120 ) Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,347 1,383 (36 ) Other 1,355 1,661 (306 ) Total noninterest income $ 7,130 $ 6,925 $ 205

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $119 thousand to $27.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $27.5 million for the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

Decrease in salaries and employee benefits, primarily as a result of an adjustment to the bank’s incentive accrual;

Increase in FDIC insurance, related to assessment rate increase; and

Increase in other, primarily related to an increase in seasonal expenses and disposal of some IT equipment.



The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Jun Mar Increase Noninterest Expense 2023 2023 (Decrease) Salaries and employee benefits $ 15,947 $ 16,742 $ (795 ) Occupancy and equipment 3,318 3,208 110 FDIC insurance 875 541 334 Other real estate and loan related expenses 441 572 (131 ) Advertising and marketing 305 355 (50 ) Data processing and technology 2,235 2,163 72 Professional services 764 807 (43 ) Amortization of intangibles 675 659 16 Merger related and restructuring expenses - - - Other 2,850 2,482 368 Total noninterest expense $ 27,410 $ 27,529 $ (119 )

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $982 thousand, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 20.98% for the second quarter of 2023 and 22.44% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $4.75 billion compared to $4.64 billion at December 31, 2022. The $108.3 million increase is primarily attributable to increases in loans and leases of $84.2 million, securities of $54.0 million and other assets of $9.2 million. Asset increases were offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $27.5 million and an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $9.4 million, primarily for the one-time adjustment of $8.7 million related to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit losses on Financial Instruments (“ASU 2016-13”) on January 1, 2023.

Total liabilities increased to $4.30 billion at June 30, 2023 from $4.21 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase of $95.9 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $122.5 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $26.4 million.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023 totaled $444.8 million, an increase of $12.4 million, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily driven by net income of $20.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, offset by the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023, of $6.6 million (net of taxes), and dividends paid of $2.7 million. Tangible book value per share1 was $19.78 at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.09 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.25% at June 30, 2023, compared with 7.13% at December 31, 2022.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Jun Dec Increase Selected Balance Sheet Information 2023 2022 (Decrease) Total assets $ 4,745,800 $ 4,637,498 $ 108,302 Total liabilities 4,300,953 4,205,046 95,907 Total equity 444,847 432,452 12,395 Securities 823,872 769,842 54,030 Loans and leases 3,337,790 3,253,627 84,163 Deposits 4,199,584 4,077,100 122,484 Borrowings 15,496 41,860 (26,364 )

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings, (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value, (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) changes in management’s plans for the future; (7) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (8) increased technology and cybersecurity risks, including generative artificial intelligence risks; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; (16) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Ending Balances Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,898 $ 306,934 $ 266,424 $ 543,029 $ 654,945 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 540,308 560,418 483,893 519,723 524,864 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 283,564 284,776 285,949 287,104 288,363 Other investments 14,396 14,059 15,530 15,528 16,569 Loans held for sale 986 3,324 1,752 2,742 1,707 Loans and leases 3,337,790 3,281,787 3,253,627 3,099,116 2,994,074 Less: Allowance for credit losses (32,747 ) (32,279 ) (23,334 ) (22,769 ) (21,938 ) Loans and leases, net 3,305,043 3,249,508 3,230,293 3,076,347 2,972,136 Premises and equipment, net 92,351 92,190 92,511 91,944 89,950 Other real estate owned 1,708 1,708 1,436 1,226 1,612 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 108,439 109,114 109,772 110,460 104,582 Bank owned life insurance 82,419 81,938 81,470 81,001 80,537 Other assets 77,688 65,836 68,468 67,807 52,848 Total assets $ 4,745,800 $ 4,769,805 $ 4,637,498 $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,003,432 $ 989,753 $ 1,072,449 $ 1,186,209 $ 1,162,843 Interest-bearing demand 938,758 989,738 965,911 962,901 999,893 Money market and savings 1,720,202 1,761,847 1,583,481 1,663,355 1,607,714 Time deposits 537,192 488,208 455,259 467,944 511,182 Total deposits 4,199,584 4,229,546 4,077,100 4,280,409 4,281,632 Borrowings 15,496 16,546 41,860 18,423 12,549 Subordinated debt 42,057 42,036 42,015 41,994 41,973 Other liabilities 43,816 38,278 44,071 41,374 31,532 Total liabilities 4,300,953 4,326,406 4,205,046 4,382,200 4,367,686 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 17,004 17,004 16,901 16,888 16,898 Additional paid-in capital 295,296 294,930 294,330 293,907 293,815 Retained earnings 167,564 160,085 156,545 144,723 134,362 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (35,017 ) (28,620 ) (35,324 ) (40,807 ) (24,648 ) Total shareholders' equity 444,847 443,399 432,452 414,711 420,427 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 4,745,800 $ 4,769,805 $ 4,637,498 $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 45,446 $ 44,728 $ 40,082 $ 35,127 $ 31,530 $ 90,173 $ 61,172 Investment securities: Taxable 4,335 3,651 3,337 3,135 2,908 7,986 5,327 Tax-exempt 357 353 797 561 441 709 809 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 1,956 4,446 3,098 3,474 1,430 6,405 1,916 Total interest income 52,094 53,178 47,314 42,297 36,309 105,273 69,224 Interest expense: Deposits 19,554 16,346 8,844 4,866 2,504 35,900 4,518 Borrowings 339 224 232 97 117 564 274 Subordinated debt 626 626 626 626 626 1,252 1,252 Total interest expense 20,519 17,196 9,702 5,589 3,247 37,716 6,044 Net interest income 31,575 35,982 37,612 36,708 33,062 67,557 63,180 Provision for credit losses 113 550 788 974 1,250 663 2,256 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,462 35,432 36,824 35,734 31,812 66,894 60,924 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,657 1,445 1,477 1,611 1,446 3,102 2,765 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net — — 144 — — — — Mortgage banking 332 172 77 170 471 504 1,305 Investment services 1,300 1,005 958 1,051 1,065 2,305 2,135 Insurance commissions 1,139 1,259 1,233 864 598 2,398 1,499 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,347 1,383 1,328 1,356 1,467 2,730 2,751 Other 1,355 1,661 1,908 1,198 2,182 3,016 3,885 Total noninterest income 7,130 6,925 7,125 6,250 7,229 14,055 14,340 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,947 16,742 16,384 16,317 15,673 32,689 30,719 Occupancy and equipment 3,318 3,208 3,015 3,167 2,793 6,526 5,852 FDIC insurance 875 541 650 705 676 1,416 1,317 Other real estate and loan related expense 441 572 517 565 636 1,013 1,365 Advertising and marketing 305 355 308 288 327 660 697 Data processing and technology 2,235 2,163 2,097 1,872 1,728 4,398 3,314 Professional services 764 807 981 822 745 1,572 1,987 Amortization of intangibles 675 659 688 650 633 1,334 1,270 Merger related and restructuring expenses — — (45 ) 87 81 — 520 Other 2,850 2,482 2,821 2,757 2,634 5,331 4,602 Total noninterest expense 27,410 27,529 27,416 27,230 25,926 54,939 51,643 Income before income taxes 11,182 14,828 16,533 14,754 13,115 26,010 23,621 Income tax expense 2,346 3,328 3,529 3,211 2,900 5,674 5,146 Net income $ 8,836 $ 11,500 $ 13,004 $ 11,543 $ 10,215 $ 20,336 $ 18,475 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.69 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 1.21 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.68 $ 0.77 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 1.20 $ 1.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,806,389 16,791,406 16,758,706 16,749,255 16,734,930 16,798,939 16,726,696 Diluted 16,897,890 16,896,494 16,884,253 16,872,022 16,867,774 16,897,187 16,863,299





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Loans and leases, including fees1 $ 3,308,595 $ 45,446 5.51 % $ 3,258,452 $ 44,728 5.57 % $ 2,872,748 $ 31,530 4.40 % Taxable securities 770,275 4,335 2.26 % 723,540 3,651 2.05 % 717,507 2,908 1.63 % Tax-exempt securities2 65,265 452 2.78 % 65,547 447 2.77 % 101,585 609 2.40 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 195,266 1,956 4.02 % 378,253 4,446 4.77 % 628,677 1,430 0.91 % Total interest-earning assets 4,339,401 52,189 4.82 % 4,425,792 53,272 4.88 % 4,320,517 36,477 3.39 % Noninterest-earning assets 355,701 359,996 374,776 Total assets $ 4,695,102 $ 4,785,788 $ 4,695,293 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 950,227 4,892 2.06 % $ 944,132 4,227 1.82 % $ 968,806 734 0.30 % Money market and savings deposits 1,737,303 11,785 2.72 % 1,820,455 10,381 2.31 % 1,559,963 1,126 0.29 % Time deposits 504,350 2,877 2.29 % 469,361 1,738 1.50 % 531,783 644 0.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,191,880 19,554 2.46 % 3,233,948 16,346 2.05 % 3,060,552 2,504 0.33 % Borrowings 24,845 339 5.47 % 16,858 224 5.39 % 31,510 117 1.49 % Subordinated debt 42,044 626 5.97 % 42,022 626 6.04 % 41,959 626 5.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,258,769 20,519 2.53 % 3,292,828 17,196 2.12 % 3,134,021 3,247 0.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 951,381 1,015,670 1,112,643 Other liabilities 40,669 44,908 28,903 Total liabilities 4,250,819 4,353,406 4,275,567 Shareholders' equity 444,283 432,382 419,726 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,695,102 $ 4,785,788 $ 4,695,293 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 31,670 $ 36,076 $ 33,230 Interest rate spread 2.30 % 2.76 % 2.97 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 2.93 % 3.31 % 3.08 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.16 % 134.41 % 137.86 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 9.46 % 9.03 % 8.94 %

1 Includes average balance of $2.9 million, $3.1 million, and $34.3 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $95 thousand, $94 thousand, and $168 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Loans and leases, including fees1 $ 3,283,662 $ 90,173 5.54 % $ 2,800,821 $ 61,172 4.40 % Taxable securities 747,037 7,986 2.16 % 665,532 5,327 1.61 % Tax-exempt securities2 65,405 897 2.77 % 103,540 1,142 2.22 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 286,254 6,405 4.51 % 701,850 1,916 0.55 % Total interest-earning assets 4,382,358 105,461 4.85 % 4,271,743 69,557 3.28 % Noninterest-earning assets 357,837 378,271 Total assets $ 4,740,195 $ 4,650,014 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 947,196 9,119 1.94 % $ 945,450 1,181 0.25 % Money market and savings deposits 1,778,650 22,168 2.51 % 1,541,678 1,985 0.26 % Time deposits 486,952 4,613 1.91 % 546,413 1,352 0.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,212,798 35,900 2.25 % 3,033,541 4,518 0.30 % Borrowings 20,874 564 5.45 % 50,533 274 1.09 % Subordinated debt 42,033 1,252 6.01 % 41,949 1,252 6.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,275,705 37,716 2.32 % 3,126,023 6,044 0.39 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 983,348 1,070,703 Other liabilities 42,777 29,475 Total liabilities 4,301,830 4,226,201 Shareholders' equity 438,365 423,813 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,740,195 $ 4,650,014 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 67,745 $ 63,513 Interest rate spread 2.53 % 2.89 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.12 % 3.00 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.78 % 136.65 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 9.25 % 9.11 %

1 Includes average balance of $3.0 million and $44.1 million in PPP loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $188 thousand and $333 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the six months ended June 20, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) As of and for The Three Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sept Jun 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Composition of Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate: owner occupied $ 769,978 $ 764,166 $ 765,041 $ 714,734 $ 684,250 non-owner occupied 871,779 871,368 862,720 822,317 850,338 Commercial real estate, total 1,641,757 1,635,534 1,627,761 1,537,051 1,534,588 Commercial & industrial 594,427 571,153 551,867 514,280 483,588 Construction & land development 394,742 386,253 402,501 405,007 364,368 Consumer real estate 624,828 606,343 587,977 562,408 533,582 Leases 66,401 67,701 67,427 64,798 63,264 Consumer and other 15,635 14,803 16,094 15,572 14,684 Total loans and leases $ 3,337,790 $ 3,281,787 $ 3,253,627 $ 3,099,116 $ 2,994,074 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans and leases $ 3,722 $ 3,247 $ 2,951 $ 3,379 $ 3,413 Other real estate owned 1,708 1,708 1,436 1,226 1,612 Other repossessed assets 282 66 422 — 17 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,712 $ 5,021 $ 4,809 $ 4,605 $ 5,042 Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases $ 657 $ 97 $ 101 $ 108 $ 678 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) (0.01 ) % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.02 % (0.09 ) % Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.73 % Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.11 % Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance $ — $ — $ 13,128 $ 14,465 $ 14,737 Accretion income on acquired loans and leases — — 1,396 148 225 PPP net fees deferred balance 104 114 122 140 301 PPP net fees recognized 10 8 17 163 669 Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 9.37 % 9.30 % 9.33 % 8.65 % 8.78 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1 7.25 % 7.17 % 7.13 % 6.49 % 6.74 % SmartFinancial, Inc.2 Tier 1 leverage 8.24 % 7.91 % 7.95 % 7.40 % 7.48 % Common equity Tier 1 10.12 % 9.95 % 9.65 % 9.65 % 9.95 % Tier 1 capital 10.12 % 9.95 % 9.65 % 9.65 % 9.95 % Total capital 11.94 % 11.77 % 11.40 % 11.44 % 11.80 % SmartBank Estimated3 Tier 1 leverage 9.18 % 8.87 % 8.90 % 8.27 % 8.33 % Common equity Tier 1 11.27 % 11.15 % 10.82 % 10.78 % 11.08 % Tier 1 capital 11.27 % 11.15 % 10.82 % 10.78 % 11.08 % Total capital 11.97 % 11.85 % 11.44 % 11.41 % 11.72 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

2All periods presented are estimated.

3Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data) As of and for The As of and for The Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sept Jun Jun Jun 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.75 % 0.97 % 1.11 % 0.95 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.80 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.98 % 10.79 % 12.28 % 10.77 % 9.76 % 9.36 % 8.79 % Return on average tangible common equity¹ 10.57 % 14.45 % 16.65 % 14.36 % 13.02 % 12.46 % 11.70 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.61 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.62 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.34 % 2.33 % 2.34 % 2.25 % 2.21 % 2.34 % 2.24 % Efficiency ratio 70.82 % 64.16 % 61.28 % 63.39 % 64.35 % 67.32 % 66.62 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Operating return on average assets1 0.75 % 0.97 % 1.10 % 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.87 % 0.82 % Operating PTPP return on average assets1 0.96 % 1.30 % 1.46 % 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.13 % 1.14 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity1 7.98 % 10.79 % 12.15 % 10.83 % 9.82 % 9.36 % 8.97 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 10.57 % 14.45 % 16.47 % 14.44 % 13.09 % 12.46 % 11.94 % Operating efficiency ratio1 70.64 % 64.02 % 61.36 % 62.93 % 63.88 % 67.16 % 65.67 % Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.61 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.62 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.34 % 2.33 % 2.35 % 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.34 % 2.22 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans and leases, excluding loan fees 5.39 % 5.20 % 4.81 % 4.48 % 4.18 % 5.30 % 4.15 % Yield on loans and leases 5.51 % 5.57 % 5.05 % 4.59 % 4.40 % 5.54 % 4.40 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 4.82 % 4.88 % 4.41 % 3.79 % 3.39 % 4.85 % 3.28 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.46 % 2.05 % 1.18 % 0.62 % 0.33 % 2.25 % 0.30 % Cost of total deposits 1.89 % 1.56 % 0.85 % 0.45 % 0.24 % 1.73 % 0.22 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.53 % 2.12 % 1.27 % 0.70 % 0.42 % 2.32 % 0.39 % Net interest margin, FTE 2.93 % 3.31 % 3.51 % 3.29 % 3.08 % 3.12 % 3.00 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.53 $ 0.69 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 1.21 $ 1.11 Net income, diluted 0.52 0.68 0.77 0.68 0.61 1.20 1.10 Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.53 0.69 0.77 0.69 0.61 1.21 1.13 Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.52 0.68 0.76 0.69 0.61 1.20 1.12 Book value 26.16 26.08 25.59 24.56 24.88 26.16 24.88 Tangible book value¹ 19.78 19.66 19.09 18.02 18.69 19.78 18.69 Common shares outstanding 17,004,092 17,004,092 16,900,805 16,887,555 16,898,405 17,004,092 16,898,405

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 8,836 $ 11,500 $ 13,004 $ 11,543 $ 10,215 $ 20,336 $ 18,475 Noninterest income: Securities gains (losses), net — — (144 ) — — — — Noninterest expenses: Merger related and restructuring expenses — — (45 ) 87 81 — 520 Income taxes: Income tax effect of adjustments — — 49 (22 ) (21 ) — (134 ) Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 8,836 $ 11,500 $ 12,864 $ 11,608 $ 10,275 $ 20,336 $ 18,861 Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 1.21 $ 1.13 Diluted 0.52 0.68 0.76 0.69 0.61 1.20 1.12 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 7,130 $ 6,925 $ 7,125 $ 6,250 $ 7,229 $ 14,055 $ 14,340 Securities gains (losses), net — — (144 ) — — — — Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 7,130 $ 6,925 $ 6,981 $ 6,250 $ 7,229 $ 14,055 $ 14,340 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.61 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.62 % Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 27,410 $ 27,529 $ 27,416 $ 27,230 $ 25,926 $ 54,939 $ 51,643 Merger related and restructuring expenses — — 45 (87 ) (81 ) — (520 ) Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 27,410 $ 27,529 $ 27,461 $ 27,143 $ 25,845 $ 54,939 $ 51,123 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.34 % 2.33 % 2.35 % 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.34 % 2.22 % Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 31,575 $ 35,982 $ 37,612 $ 36,708 $ 33,062 $ 67,557 $ 63,180 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) 7,130 6,925 6,981 6,250 7,229 14,055 14,340 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) (27,410 ) (27,529 ) (27,461 ) (27,143 ) (25,845 ) (54,939 ) (51,123 ) Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 11,295 $ 15,378 $ 17,132 $ 15,815 $ 14,446 $ 26,673 $ 26,397 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 0.75 % 0.97 % 1.10 % 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.87 % 0.82 % Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4 0.96 % 1.30 % 1.46 % 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.13 % 1.14 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5 10.57 % 14.45 % 16.65 % 14.36 % 13.02 % 12.46 % 11.70 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6 7.98 % 10.79 % 12.15 % 10.83 % 9.82 % 9.36 % 8.97 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7 10.57 % 14.45 % 16.47 % 14.44 % 13.09 % 12.46 % 11.94 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 70.82 % 64.16 % 61.28 % 63.39 % 64.35 % 67.32 % 66.62 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.18 ) % (0.14 ) % (0.22 ) % (0.25 ) % (0.27 ) % (0.16 ) % (0.29 ) % Adjustment for securities gains (losses) — % — % (0.20 ) % — % — % — % — % Adjustment for merger related income and costs — % — % 0.50 % (0.21 ) % (0.20 ) % — % (0.66 ) % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 70.64 % 64.02 % 61.36 % 62.93 % 63.88 % 67.16 % 65.67 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun Mar Dec Sep Jun Jun Jun 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 444,847 $ 443,399 $ 432,452 $ 414,711 $ 420,427 $ 444,847 $ 420,427 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 108,439 109,114 109,772 110,460 104,582 108,439 104,582 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 336,408 $ 334,285 $ 322,680 $ 304,251 $ 315,845 $ 336,408 $ 315,845 Average Tangible Common Equity: Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 444,283 $ 432,382 $ 420,037 $ 425,365 $ 419,726 $ 438,365 $ 423,813 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 108,851 109,537 110,206 106,483 104,986 109,193 105,300 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 335,432 $ 322,845 $ 309,831 $ 318,882 $ 314,740 $ 329,172 $ 318,513 Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 26.16 $ 26.08 $ 25.59 $ 24.56 $ 24.88 $ 26.16 $ 24.88 Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets (6.38 ) (6.42 ) (6.50 ) (6.54 ) (6.19 ) (6.38 ) (6.19 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 19.78 $ 19.66 $ 19.09 $ 18.02 $ 18.69 $ 19.78 $ 18.69 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets: Total Assets (GAAP) $ 4,745,800 $ 4,769,805 $ 4,637,498 $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113 $ 4,745,800 $ 4,788,113 Less goodwill and other intangibles 108,439 109,114 109,772 110,460 104,582 108,439 104,582 Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) $ 4,637,361 $ 4,660,691 $ 4,527,726 $ 4,686,451 $ 4,683,531 $ 4,637,361 $ 4,683,531 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 7.25 % 7.17 % 7.13 % 6.49 % 6.74 % 7.25 % 6.74 %

1Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, by common shares outstanding.