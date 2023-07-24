The Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market is forecasted to grow by USD 326.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797447/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing cases of associated risk factors, availability of low-cost off-label generics, and surge in geriatric population.



The bronchiectasis drugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Antibiotics

• Expectorants

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing awareness about bronchiectasis as one of the prime reasons driving the bronchiectasis drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in the diagnostics of respiratory diseases and rising demand for targeted therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bronchiectasis drugs market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Akorn Operating Co LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lupin Ltd., Neopharma Corp., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Virtus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Wockhardt Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.. Also, the bronchiectasis drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

