The Global School Bus Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1235.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global School Bus Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778677/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of school enrollments, growing interest in electric vehicles, and the advantages of school buses over other modes of transportation.



The school bus market is segmented as below:

By Powertrain Type

• ICE-powered

• Electric



By Type

• Type C

• Type B

• Type A

• Type D



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the technological innovations for the effectiveness of school buses as one of the prime reasons driving the school bus market growth during the next few years. Also, the shift toward electric bus manufacturing by OEMs and the adoption of lightweight materials for manufacturing school buses will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the school bus market covers the following areas:

• School bus market sizing

• School bus market forecast

• School bus market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading school bus market vendors that include Ashok Leyland Ltd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Blue Bird Corp., Daimler Truck AG, Eicher Motors Ltd., Ford Motor Co., GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., Higer Bus USA, JCBLGroup, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, REV Group Inc., Scania AB, SML Isuzu Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., The Lion Electric Co., Trans Tech Bus, Traton SE, Van Con Inc., and Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd.. Also, the school bus market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778677/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________