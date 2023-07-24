The Global Application Security Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13144.45 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.32% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Security Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05745767/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the application security market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of data leaks, an increase in demand for cloud-based application security solutions, and need to comply with regulatory policies.



The application security market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By End-user

• Web application security

• Mobile application security



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the prevalence of shadow as one of the prime reasons driving the application security market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of the BYOD concept among enterprises and the emergence of DevOps will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the application security market covers the following areas:

• Application security market sizing

• Application security market forecast

• Application security market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading application security market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Checkmarx Ltd., Contrast Security Inc., Dynatrace Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fasoo, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., ImmuniWeb SA, International Business Machines Corp., Invicti Security Ltd., NTT Corp., PRADEO Security Systems SAS, Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Sitelock LLC, Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc.. Also, the application security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

