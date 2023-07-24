TDS Telecom Commends FCC Decision to Enhance the A-CAM Program

Madison, Wisconsin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®) is pleased with the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) decision to modify and update the Alternative Cost Model (A-CAM) high-cost universal service support program. The Madison, Wisconsin-based telecommunications company has been part of the A-CAM program since its inception in 2016. For the last two years, TDS has been advocating for the extension as a member of the ACAM Broadband Coalition and appreciates the continued support from NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association and WTA – Advocates for Rural Broadband.

“TDS Telecom would like to thank Chairwoman Rosenworcel and all the commissioners for their support of enhancements to the A-CAM program. While important program details remain under review, this action is an important step toward providing Americans in rural areas with high-speed broadband. This decision illustrates the Commission’s steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality and affordable internet services to every American,” said TDS Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Drew Petersen.

TDS has nearly 160,000 homes and small businesses in 25 states in the current A-CAM program and looks forward to reviewing the specifics of the enhanced A-CAM program.

“As we work together to bridge the digital divide, TDS will continue to explore opportunities to bring affordable and sustainable networks to rural areas that desperately need better, reliable internet,” said Petersen. “We look forward to partnering with the FCC on the next steps of this enhancement of A-CAM.”

TDS provides 1.2 million connections to high-speed internet, phone, and TV entertainment in rural and suburban communities across the U.S. The company has become an industry leader in constructing fiber optic networks, delivering up to 8Gig internet speeds for residences and dedicated connections for businesses up to 10Gig. Included in the company’s range of fiber speed options is a low-cost product for qualifying Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) participants. TDS Connect includes 200Mbps/200Mbps speeds at a price that is fully covered by the monthly ACP benefit.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology;; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions;. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

