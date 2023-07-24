The Global Ammonium Chloride Market is forecasted to grow by USD 387.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ammonium Chloride Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691254/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the ammonium chloride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for ammonium chloride in fertilizer industry, increasing demand for ammonium chloride from apac, and diversified applications of ammonium chloride.



The ammonium chloride market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Fertilizers

• Medical

• Others



By Type

• Agricultural grade

• Industrial grade

• Food grade



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for ammonium chloride in the chemical-etching process as one of the prime reasons driving the ammonium chloride market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of ammonium chloride in cough medicines and food products and the adoption of precision farming will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the ammonium chloride market covers the following areas:

• Ammonium chloride market sizing

• Ammonium chloride market forecast

• Ammonium chloride market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ammonium chloride market vendors that include Apollo Fertilizer, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd., China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd., FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., HELM AG, Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Debang Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd, Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nanoshel LLC, ProChem Inc., Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd., The Dallas Group of America Inc., Tinco Industries, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and Zaclon LLC. Also, the ammonium chloride market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691254/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________