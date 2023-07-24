The Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13,027.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678749/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of breast cancer, robust pipeline and new drug approvals, and rising number of patient support initiatives.



The breast cancer therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Disease Type

• Invasive breast cancers

• Ductal carcinoma in situ



By Therapy

• Targeted therapy

• Hormonal therapy

• Chemotherapy



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emerging novel therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the breast cancer therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, availability of improved diagnostic modalities and rise in strategic collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breast cancer therapeutics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Clovis Oncology, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc., Novartis AG, Perkin Elmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.. Also, the breast cancer therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

