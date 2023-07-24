The Global Automotive OBD Dongle Market is forecasted to grow by USD 65,636.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.49% % during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658070/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive OBD dongle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by usage-based insurance (UBI) model to drive utility value of OBD dongles, higher electronic content in modern vehicles paving way for OBD adoption, and fleet operators focusing on reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) of vehicles.



The automotive OBD dongle market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles



By Type

• Bluetooth

• WiFi



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advanced analytics on telematics data to reduce risk severity as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive OBD dongle market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing mobile phone integration with telematics systems and vehicle diagnostics-based insurance programs and penetration of 5g technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive OBD dongle market covers the following areas:

• Automotive OBD dongle market sizing

• Automotive OBD dongle market forecast

• Automotive OBD dongle market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive OBD dongle market vendors that include AutoPi.io ApS, BAFX Products, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., Geotab Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Legion Autodata JSC, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Prizmos Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, ShenZhen CheBoTong Technology Co. Ltd., TomTom NV, Veepeak, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., and Zymbia Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the automotive OBD dongle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658070/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________