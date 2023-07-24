The Global Potassium Hydroxide Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,103.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.19% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potassium Hydroxide Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647208/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the potassium hydroxide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for potassium carbonate, high demand for household and personal care products, and increasing demand for fertilizers.



The potassium hydroxide market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Solid potassium hydroxide

• Liquid potassium hydroxide



By Application

• Potassium carbonate

• Chemical intermediates

• Other potassium salts

• Pharma and household

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the capacity expansions and new plants as one of the prime reasons driving the potassium hydroxide market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing applications of potassium hydroxide and increase in potassium hydroxide sales led by use in bio cremation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the potassium hydroxide market covers the following areas:

• Potassium hydroxide market sizing

• Potassium hydroxide market forecast

• Potassium hydroxide market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading potassium hydroxide market vendors that include AGC Inc., Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Altair Chimica S.p.A., American Elements, Ercros SA, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., HAINAN HUARONG CHEMICAL CO. LTD., ICL, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Merck KGaA, Nike Chemical India., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., RAG Stiftung, Superior Plus Corp., Tessenderlo Group NV, UNID Co. Ltd., and Vynova Beek BV. Also, the potassium hydroxide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

