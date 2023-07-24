The Global Vehicle License Plate Market is expected to grow by 38.95 mn units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle License Plate Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628450/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the vehicle license plate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by standardization of size, affording economies of scale benefits to licensing plate manufacturers, increasing vehicle registrations year-on-year, and mandating high-security registration plates (HSRP) in high-volume markets.

The vehicle license plate market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The vehicle license plate market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the RFID-based license plate gaining traction as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle license plate market growth during the next few years. Also, digital license plates and automated and highly secure license plate manufacturing processes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vehicle license plate market covers the following areas:

• Vehicle license plate market sizing

• Vehicle license plate market forecast

• Vehicle license plate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle license plate market vendors that include 3M Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., EHA Hoffmann International GmBH, Erich Utsch AG, Fuwong, GibPlates, Godawari Techno Solution Pvt Ltd, Hills Numberplates Ltd, Jepson and Co. Ltd, LicenSys Pty Ltd, Muschard Schildertechnik, ORBIZ, ReviverMx Inc, Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, SPM Systems, The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group, TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH, UTAL Sp. z o.o, and Yarya Sekur. Also, the vehicle license plate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



