The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is forecasted to grow by USD 47,399.03 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.22% during the forecast period

The report on the fraud detection and prevention market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of cloud-based services, increasing fraud-related activities globally, and an increasing number of online transactions worldwide.



The fraud detection and prevention market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By End-user

• Large enterprise

• SMEs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advancement in fraud detection and prevention solutions and services as one of the prime reasons driving the fraud detection and prevention market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of IoT in fraud detection and prevention and rise in cyber-attacks across all verticals will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the fraud detection and prevention market covers the following areas:

• Fraud detection and prevention market sizing

• Fraud detection and prevention market forecast

• Fraud detection and prevention market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fraud detection and prevention market vendors that include ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Besedo Ltd., Consultadoria e Inovacao Tecnologica S.A., Dell Technologies Inc., Equifax Inc., Experian Plc, Fair Isaac Corp., Fiserv Inc., Forter Ltd., Global Payments Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., RELX Plc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SEON Technologies Kft., Software AG, and Visa Inc.. Also, the fraud detection and prevention market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

