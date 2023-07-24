The Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market is forecasted to grow by USD 15870.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.63% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618600/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the laminate lithium-ion battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high-performance batteries, growing investments in R and D activities, and increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions.



The laminate lithium-ion battery market is segmented as below:

By Type

• LiCoO2 battery

• LiFePO4 battery

• Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt and Others



By Application

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of EVs and hybrid electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the laminate lithium-ion battery market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for consumer electronics and increasing focus on sustainable and clean energy solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the laminate lithium-ion battery market covers the following areas:

• Laminate lithium-ion battery market sizing

• Laminate lithium-ion battery market forecast

• Laminate lithium-ion battery market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laminate lithium-ion battery market vendors that include BrightVolt, BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., EEMB, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Corp., LiPol Battery Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nitto Denko Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renault SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Bak Battery Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp.. Also, the laminate lithium-ion battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

