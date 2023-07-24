The Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 772.65 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589832/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of ASD, growing number of public-private partnerships, and growing awareness about autism spectrum disorders.



The autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Retail pharmacy

• Hospital pharmacy

• Online pharmacy



By Type

• Stimulants

• Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

• Antipsychotic drugs

• Sleep medications

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing interest in personalized medicine for treatment of ASD as one of the prime reasons driving the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of digital therapeutics and rise in exploration of enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for ASD will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market sizing

• Autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market forecast

• Autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market vendors that include AutismSTEP, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CureMark LLC, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fraser, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Les Laboratoires Servier SAS, Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, Oryzon Genomics SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PaxMedica Inc., Q BioMed Inc., Scioto Biosciences Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Stalicla SA, Travere Therapeutics Inc., Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.. Also, the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

