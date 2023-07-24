The Global Baby Food Packaging Market is forecasted to grow by USD 14,661.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Food Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05583992/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the baby food packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in demand for pouch packaging, rise in number of modern retail formats globally, and surge in demand for organic baby food.



The baby food packaging market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Milk formula

• Prepared baby food

• Dried baby food

• Others



By Packaging

• Rigid packaging

• Flexible packaging



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the portion-controlled packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the baby food packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of eco-friendly packaging and smart packaging options for baby food will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby food packaging market vendors that include ABC Packaging Direct, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Ashtonne Packaging, BEAPAK, Berry Global Inc., Cascades Inc., Dow Chemical Co., DS Smith Plc, Guala Pack S.p.a., Logos Packaging Holdings Ltd., Mondi plc, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and Winpak Ltd.. Also, the baby food packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

