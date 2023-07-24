The Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market is forecasted to grow by USD 38.36 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492112/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the disposable medical supplies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing need for disposable medical suppliers, increasing number of people are diagnosed with diabetes and infectious diseases, and increasing number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures.



The disposable medical supplies market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospital and clinics

• Ambulatory surgery center

• Others



By Type

• Gloves

• Drapes and gowns

• Masks

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising demand for distribution through online channels and retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable medical supplies market growth during the next few years. Also, high growth potential in emerging economies and technological advances to enhance product quality will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable medical supplies market vendors that include 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Smith and Nephew plc, Smiths Group Plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Group, and Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Device Co. Ltd.. Also, the disposable medical supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

