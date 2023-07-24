The Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7681.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445286/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high market growth potential in APAC, uses of PSF in specialty fiber manufacturing, and growth of the textile industry.



The polyester staple fiber (PSF) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Solid

• Hollow



By Application

• Apparel

• Home furnishing

• Automotive

• Filtration

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising awareness of sustainable production methods as one of the prime reasons driving the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of textile recycling technology and growing new developments with regard to PSF will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the polyester staple fiber (PSF) market covers the following areas:

• Polyester staple fiber (PSF) market sizing

• Polyester staple fiber (PSF) market forecast

• Polyester staple fiber (PSF) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyester staple fiber (PSF) market vendors that include Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Atulit Impex Pvt. Ltd., Diyou Fibre M Sdn Bhd, Eastman Chemical Co., Far Eastern New Century Corp., Green Group SA, Huvis Corp., Indorama Corp., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd., Kayavlon Impex Pvt. Ltd., Nirmal Fibres Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shanghai Vico Industrial Co. Ltd., Stein Fibers Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Vishal Poly Fibres Pvt. Ltd., VNPOLYFIBER, XINDA Corp., and Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co. Ltd.. Also, the polyester staple fiber (psf) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

