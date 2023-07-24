The Global Apparel Market is forecasted to grow by USD 582.93 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Apparel Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394478/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by sustainability and ethical practices, rising demand for exclusive designer collections, and increased mergers and acquisitions among vendors and retailers.



The apparel market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Women

• Men

• Children



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing online penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the apparel market growth during the next few years. Also, high demand for ethnic clothing and expanding retail industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the apparel market covers the following areas:

• Apparel market sizing

• Apparel market forecast

• Apparel market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading apparel market vendors that include Adidas AG, ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Columbia Sportswear Co., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Groupe Artemis, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ross Stores Inc., The Gap Inc., The TJX Companies Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.. Also, the apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394478/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________