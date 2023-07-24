The Global Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market is forecasted to grow by USD 18013.93 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389634/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the reduced fat packaged food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers, increasing prominence of private label brands, and expansion in retail landscape.



The reduced fat packaged food market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Specialty stores

• Online



By Product

• Bakery

• Dairy

• Cereals

• Meat products

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for organic reduced fat food products as one of the prime reasons driving the reduced fat packaged food market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for transparent and natural ingredients and new packaging innovations for extended shelf-life will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the reduced fat packaged food market covers the following areas:

• Reduced fat packaged food market sizing

• Reduced fat packaged food market forecast

• Reduced fat packaged food market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading reduced fat packaged food market vendors that include Arla Foods amba, Bunge Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, DFM Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Kerry Group Plc, Land O Lakes Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Rockview Farms, Tesco Plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc.. Also, the reduced fat packaged food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389634/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________