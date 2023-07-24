The Global Compact Loaders Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5,163.55 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compact Loaders Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377626/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the compact loaders market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of compact and efficient compact loaders, rise in adoption of electric compact loaders, and augmented demand from agriculture sector.



The compact loaders market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Backhoe loaders

• Wheeled loaders

• Compact track loaders

• Skid Steer loaders



By Type

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Industrial

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the compact loaders market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in investment in infrastructure development and increase in rental services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the compact loaders market covers the following areas:

• Compact loaders market sizing

• Compact loaders market forecast

• Compact loaders market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading compact loaders market vendors that include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., SANY Group, Takeuchi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., and Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH. Also, the compact loaders market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

