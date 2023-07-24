The Global Coiled Tubing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1135.27 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coiled Tubing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207117/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the coiled tubing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising global oil and gas demand, increased exploration of unconventional sources, and new exploration policies.



The coiled tubing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Service

• Well Intervention

• Drilling services

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for new-generation automated drilling rigs as one of the prime reasons driving the coiled tubing market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in deep and ultra-deep-water drilling projects and discovery of potential reserves will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the coiled tubing market covers the following areas:

• Coiled tubing market sizing

• Coiled tubing market forecast

• Coiled tubing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coiled tubing market vendors that include Altus Intervention, Baker Hughes Co., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., HandyTube Corp., National Energy Services Reunited Corp., NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., RPC Inc., Sandvik AB, Schlumberger Ltd., STEP Energy Services Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Tenaris SA, Trican Well Service Ltd., Trident Steel Corp., Weatherford International Plc, Webco Industries Inc., and Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment and Technologies Co. Ltd.. Also, the coiled tubing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207117/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________