Imperial Mining Grants Options to New Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (“Imperial” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 250,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to Ms. Isabelle Gauthier, Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation’s stock option plan. Ms. Isabelle Gauthier’s appointment was previously announced in Imperial’s news release on May 23, 2023. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.09 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. All of the Options shall vest immediately upon issue.



Ms. Gauthier has over 20 years of accounting, transactional and reporting experience. She holds a B.A. in Administration from Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and has been a member of the Ordre des Comptables professionnels agréés du Québec since 1998. She held the position of Senior Manager within the firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton for which she worked as an Auditor from 1996 to 2006. She has developed an expertise in public companies, primarily in the mining sector. Through her involvement in various assignments, she acquired a solid experience in consolidation of foreign entities, reverse takeover, spin-out and financial reporting.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and on the OTCQB Exchange as “IMPNF” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

